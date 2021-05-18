"We're coming": Auburn City Council approves Buc-ee's Auburn developer agreement

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When asked by Ward 5 Councilperson Steven Dixon, Beard said the super-sized travel center will include electric charging stations.

The project site sits outside of city limits at this time, and the city does not receive tax revenues from the property. Two annexations and rezoning related to the Buc-ee’s Auburn location will have to wait for the June 1 Auburn City Council meeting, after the applicant requested postponement.

Two conditional use approvals related to the Buc-ee’s Auburn location were postponed until the June 1 regular meeting as well “for good reasons,” City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said during the meeting.

Ward 7 Councilperson Jay Hovey and Ward 4 Councilperson Brett Smith introduced the various ordinances for their individual first readings to the council Tuesday tonight, and the Council will have a vote on each individual item at its next Council meeting.

Ordinances require unanimous consent to be voted upon at their first reading. Ordinances that are denied unanimous consent on first reading will be on the next council agenda for second reading, where only a majority vote is needed for passage.