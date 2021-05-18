"We're coming": Auburn City Council approves Buc-ee's Auburn developer agreement

With the approval of a developer agreement between the City of Auburn and Buc-ee’s Auburn by the Auburn City Council on Tuesday night, Texas-sized travel center Buc-ee’s is proceeding with the state’s fourth location.
“We’re coming,” Buc-ee’s director of real estate Stan Beard said during the meeting. “We just want you to come inside and eat our beef jerky.”
The 35,000 square foot Buc-ee’s Auburn will be constructed on approximately 35.23 acres located at the northeast quadrant of Interstate 86 near Exit 50. The construction is slated to begin no later than Dec. 31, 2021, and be completed by Dec. 31, 2022.
The company will invest $45 million for the project, creating 175 jobs and annually generating up to an estimated $2.6 million in local ad valorem, occupational license fee, sales and use, and gasoline and fuel tax revenues, according to City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch.
“We are grateful you thought our town was interesting enough,” Mayor Ron Anders said. “We are very excited about the potential of Buc-ee’s being in our town.”
Councilpersons Connie Fitch-Taylor, Bob Parsons, Tommy Dawson and Brett Smith all welcomed Beard.
The hiring process will begin five to six months before the opening date, Beard says. Buc-ee’s is expecting to hire a minimum of 175 jobs with a minimum pay rate of $15 an hour, according to Beard.
When asked by Ward 5 Councilperson Steven Dixon, Beard said the super-sized travel center will include electric charging stations.
The project site sits outside of city limits at this time, and the city does not receive tax revenues from the property. Two annexations and rezoning related to the Buc-ee’s Auburn location will have to wait for the June 1 Auburn City Council meeting, after the applicant requested postponement.
Two conditional use approvals related to the Buc-ee’s Auburn location were postponed until the June 1 regular meeting as well “for good reasons,” City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said during the meeting.
Ward 7 Councilperson Jay Hovey and Ward 4 Councilperson Brett Smith introduced the various ordinances for their individual first readings to the council Tuesday tonight, and the Council will have a vote on each individual item at its next Council meeting.
Ordinances require unanimous consent to be voted upon at their first reading. Ordinances that are denied unanimous consent on first reading will be on the next council agenda for second reading, where only a majority vote is needed for passage.
Crouch recommended delaying the public hearings until the June 1 meeting when the Council will vote on the agenda item. The Council OK’d the postponements of the public hearings on the two annexations, conditional use approvals and rezoning actions.
The two related annexations – Hubert Boatwright’s 1.76 acres and Harry and Allison Painter’s 33.47, both located at the northeast corner of Cox Road and Interstate 85 – were postponed to the June 1 Council regular meeting, along with the acreage’s rezoning from Rural to Comprehensive Development District (CDD).
The City of Auburn, in exchange for annexation and development of the property, will remit to Buc-ee’s Auburn, for a period not to exceed 25 years, portions of certain sales and use and fuel taxes to be levied and collected by the city.
The Council will convene next on June 1 in the Council chambers located in the Public Safety Building at 121 North Ross Street at 6:55 p.m.