'We're going to do the best we can': Now that the permitless carry law has passed, sheriff braces for change he fought against

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a new law Thursday that will end the requirement to have a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. Meanwhile, local law enforcement officers are coming to terms with the legislation they’ve opposed from the beginning.

“I hope that maybe our concerns will not come to fruition once the law takes effect,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones. “That would be nice, but we’re not feeling that would be the case at this point just based on the experience of being involved in law enforcement all these years.”

The law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and individuals will need a conceal carry permit until that date.

Jones was on the executive committee of the Alabama Sheriff’s Association where he worked to express the concerns of sheriffs around the state to the legislators working on the bill.

“We just disagree on that one particular area in regard to removing the requirement,” said Jones, who was recently inducted as the president of the Alabama Sheriffs Association, succeeding Sheriff Derrick Cunningham of Montgomery County. “We’re the ones that do the job, we’re the ones that day in, day out know what effect a change in the law can have upon our ability to do our job.”

For a time, Jones said, he attended meetings with the sponsors of the bill and those working to draft it.

He said the permit is used as a tool that helps law enforcement protect the community by removing a weapon from the hands of an individual who should not have it, which can lead to uncovering evidence of additional crimes and preventing a future crime.

“We’re going to do the best we can to face the challenges that we believe it will present under the new circumstances,” Jones said of the new law. “I’m 100% in favor of the Second Amendment. That’s never been an issue, but what we are concerned about is the safety of our communities. That’s our job. That’s what we do.”

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey is in agreement with Jones. "These bills, as they sit, will be detrimental to public safety,” Healey said in February.

Since then, legislators have made a few adjustments in response to the concerns law enforcement officials pointed out.

“They heard what we had to say," Jones said. "They listened, but we feel that they still acted contrary to our advice in regard to what we were making them aware of as far as how it would affect our ability to do our job. But they did listen.”

Jones said legislators did work to find some kind of compromise.

“It did end up having some elements that work to assist law enforcement,” Jones said. “But again, it goes back to our primary concern that the main thing it does is eliminate the requirement for the permit.”

One of these additions was to establish a prohibited persons database that will be operated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and will keep a list of individuals who should not have a firearm in their possession.

“It’s well intended," Jones said. "I certainly recognize that. However, like any database there are going to be gaps in the submission of data that will obviously present a problem with that not being fully effective."

Another alteration to the legislation allows law enforcement officers to continue to be able to ask about a weapon and to secure it if necessary.

If an officer is dealing with a situation where a citizen has a firearm, Jones said the new law will allow officers to “act and utilize reasonable suspicion” to secure the weapon that might have been used in a previous crime or indicates it may be used for future crime.

With the addition of the database and continuing to allow officers to ask questions about guns, Healey said the revised legislation "doesn’t completely take away the tools” officers use to keep the community safe like the original bill would have.

“I would say the new bill is a compromise between both sides to accomplish what their goal was, but also to try to still give law enforcement some tools to be able to try to keep people safe,” Healey said. “I think it would be a decent compromise.”

Jones also said the law will provide sheriff’s departments with options for the loss of revenue they may have once citizens are no longer required to purchase a permit.

Jones and Healey said the sheriff’s department and police department will be working to train staff and officers to ensure everyone understands the new law and applies it correctly. Both departments will be working closely with other law enforcement agencies across the state.

Permits will still be offered for those who would like one, but they will no longer be required as of Jan. 1. Individuals will still be required to have a permit when carrying a concealed weapon in states that require one.

Jones said he’s talked with several Lee County residents who told him they plan to continue to get conceal carry permits and who expressed their concern about eliminating the requirement.

Once the law comes into effect, Jones expects to see more people carrying firearms, and if that’s the case, he asks citizens to learn gun safety and how to carefully handle the weapon.