'We're gonna keep building houses': Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller lists 2021 accomplishments, looks to future

Fuller said Opelika is “fortunate” to have library director Rosanna McGinnis, not only for the work she’s done at the library but also for her work with the Victorian Front Porch Tour and for volunteering for the vaccination clinic.

Fuller said the community responded “enthusiastically” and there was a “dramatic increase” in foot traffic and use of materials at the library.

Since the doors opened there have been 57,349 visits, 951 new library cards, 14,272 digital materials used and 50,371 physical materials used, he said.

Infrastructure

Fuller said Opelika has been “working diligently” on infrastructure projects and will continue to design roads and intersections for the future.

The city is currently replacing the bridge on North Uniroyal Road and is making industrial road improvements at West Frazier and several other areas.

“We’ve been wearing it out on building sidewalks,” Fuller said. “We did all of South Fourth Street; we’re now over on North 10th street. We’ve put down miles of sidewalks and we still have a lot more to do.”