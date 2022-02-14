'We're gonna keep building houses': Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller lists 2021 accomplishments, looks to future

Mayor Gary Fuller said the City of Opelika has had “many successes” in 2021 when he gave an annual review last week at the State of the City event.
With the completed projects and the ones still in process, Fuller said there is “much to be proud of” including the Sportsplex, becoming Alabama’s first Gig City offering one-gigabit-per-second fiber optic service, opening a new library, having state-of-the-art pre-K classrooms, completing renovations at Opelika High School and getting new facilities for Opelika Power, the fire department and police and municipal court.
“We can’t rest,” Fuller said. “There’s much more to be done.”
Fuller said Opelika has added 4,000 new jobs and more than 2,000 new single family homes and had a record-breaking year in all economic sectors.
Residential
Fuller said residential development has continued to grow and new residential housing permits reached high numbers that shattered records.
Residential development set an all-time record last year with 488 single family homes permits at $118 million, 168 multi-unit family permits at $23 million and 28 new commercial building permits at $20 million.
Opelika Planning Director Matt Mosley, his staff and the planning commission reviewed 27 conditional use cases and 11 rezoning projects, approved 20 preliminary subdivision plats with 1,375 lots and 20 final subdivision plats with 1,031 lots.
“We are not near finished building houses,” Fuller said. “We’re gonna keep building houses.”
This past year, the city also adopted a rental registration and inspection ordinance that became effective Jan. 1.
“We felt there was a need to protect the public health, safety and welfare of the occupants of residential rental dwellings in the city,” Fuller said. “It will insure that the 4,500 rental units in the city will meet minimum standards for dwelling units.”
Fuller said the building inspectors follow a checklist that will “insure building, electrical and life safety,” and this checklist and other information about the ordinance can be found on the City of Opelika website.
Public safety
Fuller said the Opelika Police Department has continued to grow the “Together, Opelika” campaign, created to build relationships between OPD officers and Opelika citizens as well as decrease crime and increase community engagement.
During 2021, OPD officers participated in more than 200 community events, which “encouraged other agencies to adopt similar practices and programs,” Fuller said.
The OPD also responded to 79,401 calls for service, completed 10,709 certified training hours, had eight officer promotions and 11 police academy graduates.
“Chief (Shane) Healey, I’m proud of what you and your team are doing at Opelika Police Department and the culture that you’re establishing,” Fuller said.
The OPD app and ConnectOpelika, a text and web chat platform, have been “great tools” to get emergency and non-emergency information out to the public, Fuller said.
The Opelika Fire Department launched several social media platforms and participated in over 300 community outreach programs in 2021.
“Chief (Shane) Boyd and the fire department have been making improvements whether it be new equipment, additional services, spending more time in the community and enhancing their training,” Fuller said.
This past year, the OFD responded to 5,810 emergency calls, 605 pre-fire plans and 95 fire drills; completed 196 business inspections and 10,656 training hours; issued 442 burn permits; and tested and painted 11,000 fire hydrants.
Fuller said Opelika is looking to add an additional fire station by the summer of 2023, which will become the fifth station in the city.
The fire department “had a lead role” in the city wide automatic external defibrillator program and 114 new AED’s have been installed.
With assistance from the city council, Fuller said the fire department made improvements to the training facility and now has one of the “premiere training facilities in the state.”
The fire department also was awarded a partnership with the Alabama Fire College as the “newest regional training center destination.”
In 2021 Municipal Court Administrator Denise Rogers kicked off the city’s first Court Forgiveness Program, which “provides an opportunity for individuals with certain municipal court charges to clear their cases without concern of being arrested.”
Playing and reading
The Opelika Parks and Recreation Department has made improvements including the addition of outdoor restrooms at the Sportsplex, a paved parking lot and walking track at Shady Park, renovations at the Covington Recreation Center and will soon have a total of 24 covered pickleball courts.
Fuller said the parks & rec department hosted 13 major pickleball tournaments involving several thousand players and spectators.
“Not only does that give us great exposure, but it really is good for our restaurants, our hotels and our retail stores,” Fuller said.
In October 2021, Opelika also celebrated the grand opening of the new public library.
Fuller said Opelika is “fortunate” to have library director Rosanna McGinnis, not only for the work she’s done at the library but also for her work with the Victorian Front Porch Tour and for volunteering for the vaccination clinic.
Fuller said the community responded “enthusiastically” and there was a “dramatic increase” in foot traffic and use of materials at the library.
Since the doors opened there have been 57,349 visits, 951 new library cards, 14,272 digital materials used and 50,371 physical materials used, he said.
Infrastructure
Fuller said Opelika has been “working diligently” on infrastructure projects and will continue to design roads and intersections for the future.
The city is currently replacing the bridge on North Uniroyal Road and is making industrial road improvements at West Frazier and several other areas.
“We’ve been wearing it out on building sidewalks,” Fuller said. “We did all of South Fourth Street; we’re now over on North 10th street. We’ve put down miles of sidewalks and we still have a lot more to do.”
New roundabouts are scheduled to be installed at Sportsplex Parkway at Exit 64 and at Veterans Parkway/Academy Drive.
Another project in the works is the widening of I-85 at Exit 60, which Fuller said was the “worst interchange in the state of Alabama” and will take some time to finish improving.
The Opelika Planning Commission kicked off the Opelika 2040 Comprehensive Plan this past year, which will help guide the city over the next 20 years.
Fuller said the first phase included in-person meetings and questionnaires, and the final plan will be presented to the city council and the community sometime in the fall of 2022.