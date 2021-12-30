'We're just a little bit slower paced': Mayor Fuller explains why people choose to live in Opelika instead of Auburn

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller sat down for an interview to discuss the past year and what’s to come in 2022.
What has been the biggest bright spot for the City of Opelika this year, and why?
I think there’s been several. One was the fact that we added three new first-class pre-K classrooms. Another highlight of the year was the opening of our new library. It’s such a magnificent facility dedicated to the people of Opelika. We set another new record for single-family homes we permitted in FY21, which in our case goes through the end of September, 488 single-family homes.
We also started what I think will pay some really good dividends, which is the Together Opelika Campaign being led by the Opelika Police Department. My compliments to Chief (Shane) Healey, Assistant Chief (Kasey) Brown and of course the captain that’s really spearheading this is Captain Tony Amerson. Together Opelika has brought our police officers into more of the community and will continue to have positive results for our community.
It’s been a significant year in a number of ways. What really touched my heart was to see the City of Opelika, the City of Auburn and the East Alabama Medical Center come together earlier this year to have the vaccination clinic staffed with volunteers from both communities working together trying to get more and more folks vaccinated against COVID.
What has been the greatest challenge for the City of Opelika this year, and why?
The greatest challenge for our city this past year, which I think will continue to be a challenge, is workforce. Our unemployment rate is at 2.5% and that is considered by most anyone to be full employment, but we have good paying jobs that are not filled.
By not being able to find people, it impacts manufacturers’ ability to produce goods. It impacts some of our smaller businesses, restaurants in particular. They’ve got space inside the restaurant, but they don’t have wait staff.
Now, what are we doing about it? We’ve been working with Opelika High School to get kids started on a career track earlier and with Southern Union State Community College and the ready to work programs that they have. We think that is going to help alleviate the workforce problem, but we have more jobs coming online with new companies coming to the area.
Has your local economy rebounded from the pandemic?
I think we’ve rebounded very well. Our sales tax numbers are up over last year. I think our merchants are doing very well. I think the supply chain has impacted a number of our merchants, like our car dealers, but I think we’ve rebounded very well. In fact in 2020, we actually did better than we had projected to do. In 2021 we also did better than we projected, and I think the same will be true in 2022.
Do you worry about the effects of the pandemic on children in the community and how is the city helping them?
I do have concerns about the effect of the pandemic on children. One thing that we have done for a long time and we continue to do is have strong support for Opelika City Schools, the Boys and Girls Clubs and Parks and Recreation that offer programs for kids. I think our schools really are the first line at working with kids and helping them. I think kids are resilient, we have great parents and our schools do an excellent job.
What does Opelika offer as a residence for people who move to the area because of Auburn and maybe assume they’re going to live in Auburn?
We have many friends in Auburn. Auburn and Opelika as communities are joined at the hip. We have an excellent relationship with the City of Auburn and we do so many things together. We partner on a lot of things and we work well together. But there’s a marked difference between living in one community or the other.
Auburn has the outstanding institution Auburn University, but it also means there are about 30,000 young folks. We think our little niche is our historic downtown Opelika and historic neighborhoods. It’s not quite the speed in Opelika as it is in Auburn, and I’m not saying that’s good or bad. We’re just a little bit slower paced. I think folks understand that if they live in Opelika, they have all the amenities that we have to offer and they’re close enough to Auburn for all the things that a major university offers. So it’s really a wonderful combination.
What’s your assessment of the housing market in Opelika?
In one word it’s been hot. Prices for real estate are up. We’re building all these new houses, and most of them are sold before they are completed. Folks want to live here and we’re grateful for that. We’ve done some work on affordable housing and we started working with Nathaniel Dunlap of the PRF Institute on a financial health initiative. What we want is to help folks become credit worthy and to improve their financial health.
One of my initiatives that the council passed this year was the rental (inspection) ordinance and there’s been quite a bit of debate about it. We’ve got some folks, unfortunately, living in housing that makes me want to cry. To think that a human being could live in something like that, I’m telling you I can’t stand it. Folks need a safe place to live. This is one small step of doing something about that and I think it’s going to improve our housing.
What’s your assessment of the job market in Opelika?
We have a lot of jobs and they’re good paying jobs. With an unemployment rate of 2.5% we need workers. I would encourage some parents that are maybe looking after school children during the day to maybe look at getting a little four-hour-a-day part-time job. I think there are some opportunities for that in our community.
Part of what we have to convince parents of is that not every child has to go to college. College is certainly important, but there are many good jobs that are available with excellent growth potential and income potential that don’t require a four-year degree.
As you head into the New Year, what are you most excited about for Opelika?
Gosh, I’m just excited that our future is so bright. I’m not just talking about 2022, but looking down the road five to 10 years from now I think our future is very bright. I think that we can never forget those that came before us, and I think we’ve made a lot of progress in the last few years.
I think Opelika City Schools are great and they’re going to get better. Our school enrollment is up and we’re going to build a new school for ninth grade. We have to be careful in planning for our growth. At some point we’re going to have to build a fifth firehouse and we’ve got to continue to improve transportation. We have a couple of transportation projects that are on the drawing board now that are being designed. We’re also working on the 2040 comprehensive plan, which I think will give us a nice blueprint for the future.
What keeps you up at night? What worries you about the city?
I always pray for our first responders and men and women at the Opelika Police Department and Opelika Fire Department for their safety. I pray for our citizens. I pray that people who have disagreements can resolve those disagreements without violence.
I always worry about our children. I want children to grow up in a wholesome atmosphere. I want them to be healthy, to learn, to enjoy recreation and to learn values like integrity, honesty and all those traits we like about folks.
Finally, what’s your new year’s resolution?
I want to continue working and leading this city. This has been my greatest honor being the mayor of the citizens of Opelika and working for the people. I’ve never lost sight of who the boss is and that’s the people of Opelika. I also want to see our city continue to grow and prosper.
One thing that I hope to do is always improve my spiritual condition. I want to grow closer to God and to have a more personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Then I’d like to improve my golf game.
A lot of folks say their New Year’s resolution is to lose 10 pounds. Part of my resolution for the last 15 years, which will be the same for next year, is to weigh 300 pounds. When I started 2021 that was my goal, and I can tell you that as of this morning I was 95 pounds short. So that takes all the pressure off me about eating.