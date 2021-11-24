"We're ready for the wave": Downtown Auburn braces for Black Friday and Iron Bowl crowds

“Last year, a lot of people would tell us when they were shopping at the store that they were purposefully shopping local because they knew that we all needed extra help,” Wilhite said. “I feel like people are still thinking that way.”

Wrapsody boutique closed early on Wednesday to prepare for Black Friday, which can drive almost as many customers as sorority bid day.

“Bid Day is always the most insane day of the year for us, so I feel like this weekend will be right there with it,” said Karstin Brewis, the visual merchandising manager. “I expect it to be the same kind of energy.”

The store will open at 8 a.m. on Friday and offer a 20% off sale until noon, and after that, merchandise in the entire store will be 15% off, with special doorbuster prizes throughout the day.

“We always ask for everyone to be patient,” Brewis said. “We do offer gift free gift wrapping, which we know will be a big thing for Black Friday.”

Wrapsody will also be having a Cyber Monday sale on their website.

While Brewis used the word "insane," Chase Mouton of Auburn Art opted for the word "crazy" to describe what he expects to happen on Friday and over the weekend.