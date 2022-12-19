'We're so proud that we're able to help other people': Six bakers at Auburn church have raised and donated thousands to charities

A group of six bakers has raised close to $15,000 in a year and a half, and none went into their pockets.

The St. Dun’s Buns group, of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in downtown Auburn, has been whipping up a storm in their home kitchens to fill the many orders they receive during their monthly baking fundraiser.

The bakers came together in June 2021 for their first bake sale at the Auburn Art Walk.

“We had such a great sale that day, and the ladies that baked said, ‘You know, we can do this,’. After that, we decided that we should have a baking group,” said Veralyn Lewter, founder of St. Dun’s Buns.

St. Dun’s Buns sells its items online and offers over 30 baked goods, from pecan pie to stuffed cheeseburger rolls. Some of these items are seasonal, but the big sellers can be purchased almost every month.

“One of the most popular items is the sausage rolls. You can put those in the toaster oven and warm them. They only make six orders of each, so you have to get on the site fast to place your order,” said Lewter.

Since its inception, the group has donated almost all of its profits to charities and organizations, including the Tutwiler Prison Birth Project, Baby Steps at Auburn University and the Ukraine Relief Fund.

“We probably don’t have 50 people in our church right now, but we’re doing really good things for God, and we’re so proud that we’re able to help other people,” said Lewter.

St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church recently needed renovations on their 65-year-old building, and Lewter said it was tempting to use the money from the bake sale for a new roof.

“We decided that God had blessed us so much and that we weren’t going to worry about that, that we were going to do good work in the community and that God will continue to bless us. Well, He did, and someone anonymously donated the full amount we needed to fix our roof,” said Lewter.

As the person who finds the charities to donate to, Lewter found a few organizations through Auburn University’s Alumni magazine, and she hears of others from people in the community.

She expects this month to be extra busy because of the holiday season, and the group has chosen four organizations to receive the donations.

“I love calling these people who are chosen and telling them about our group and that we voted to give them a donation,” said Lewter. “They get so excited and show up at the church on pick-up day with the biggest smiles and laughs. Our ladies are there to take a picture with them in our Dun’s Bun’s aprons, and we just have the most fun on those pick-up nights.”

People who have purchased items from the baking group can pick up their order from the St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church at the given date that is marked at the top of the website.

For those that do not wish to purchase a baked-good but want to donate to the group, there is an option at the bottom of the website to do so.