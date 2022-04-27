What can Opelika use the Coronavirus Recovery Funds for and will the community be involved in the decision?

The Opelika City Council has decided to accept the standard allowance of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which is $6.4 million.

The decision was made in a vote at the council’s April 19 meeting, which came after much discussion.

The alternative would have been for the city to apply for the itemized allowance with a maximum of $10 million. The council decided that would have been a longer, more tedious process and there was a low chance the city would be given more than $6.4 million.

If that option had been chosen, the city would have had to determine exactly how much money was lost during the pandemic, which would have required more paperwork, resources and money to hire lawyers.

Before voting to accept the standard allowance, councilmembers wanted to clarify what the money could be used for and if there would be opportunities for the community to provide input on how to spend it.

City Attorney Guy Gunter said the money can be spent on one of four categories, including responding to the public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic; providing premium pay to essential workers; providing government services to the extent of revenue lost because of the pandemic; and making necessary investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Opelika has received half of the funds already and will receive the rest in June. Gunter said the City must spend the funds by Dec. 31, 2026.

In May, the council will start formalizing decisions on the recommendations from Mayor Gary Fuller and his administration on how to spend the money and will also consider how to receive public input.

Eddie Smith, the council president and Ward 4 councilman, said this could either include public hearings or having the five councilmembers make recommendations on behalf of their constituents.

Can funds go to nonprofits?

Ward 5 Councilman Todd Rauch said he wanted to make sure that if the council made the final rule to accept the standard allowance that the city would still be allowed to spend the money on “community subjects that were in the original compliance standards” for the American Rescue Plan Act.

At the council meeting, Rauch asked Gunter whether some of the funds could go towards nonprofits in Opelika. Gunter said it would depend and the city would have to look at it on a “case-by-case basis.”

“There are a lot of nonprofits who do a lot of things in our community and are very effective and efficient,” Rauch said. “The good thing about nonprofits is there’s not so much red tape wrapped around what they do… but a lot of these nonprofits need assistance through either city funds or community access grants to keep their operations going.”

One nonprofit that Rauch said he personally supports and hopes some of the funds can be spent on is Circles of Opelika, which is an organization that helps reduce the number of families living in poverty.

Because members in the community have expressed to the council that they want some of the money to go towards underserved areas in Opelika, Rauch said he also wanted to make sure that selecting the standard allowance wasn’t going to limit the council’s selection or restrict the use for the funds to just four categories of government services.

“From all the explanation that I got, I was under the presumption that, no, we are not restricting our uses for this money,” Rauch said. “We’re only taking the standard allowance and making the reporting process more streamlined and easier.”

At the meeting Ward 1 Councilman, George Allen requested that the phrase “government services” be removed from the resolution so the council wouldn’t be restricted on what the money could be used for. The council approved the amended resolution.

Community input?

At the meeting, Ward 2 Councilwoman Erica Baker Norris wanted to make sure the community would be allowed to give input on how to spend the funds and asked Smith if the council was going to allow for that.

Smith replied, “We’re gonna have discussion about it based on what the administration recommends, and how we handle it from there, we’ll make a decision.”

Norris asked if the community would be involved in these discussions, and Smith said they would have discussions but did not say who would be involved.

“I think that we always want community input,” Smith said of Norris’ question. “We want to be doing what the community wants to do. She was trying to put me on the spot about making a commitment, and I had not even had a conversation with the administration about that.”

Smith said he didn’t want to commit to something without discussing it with the other councilmembers, which he said doesn’t mean they don’t want input from the community.

After the council meeting, Norris and Smith had a conversation and got things “straightened out,” according to Smith.

“President Smith did mention to me that he agreed with me that we need community input,” Norris said. “He just did not know how to answer at that point.”

Norris said having community input on decisions like this is “extremely important.”

“We have to remember the hierarchy here,” she said. “It’s citizens on top of the hierarchy, and then it goes down after that as far as who has the responsibility, who controls the need and who the money benefits.”

Norris said she’s not against using the money for infrastructure and agrees that funds need to be added to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure.

She also thinks the city should give a portion of the funds to underserved communities, to businesses that have been affected by the pandemic and to city employees.

“There’s lots of opportunity when it comes to this COVID money to be able to strengthen our communities, and not just our communities that already have a leg up, but also the communities that are underserved that need additional funds,” she said.

Norris would like to have public hearings as well as individual ward meetings if needed. Decisions about having public hearings will be made after the city receives the second half of the funds in June.

“I’m hopeful that President Smith will bring that before the council similar to what he did with redistricting,” Norris said.

Recommendations

Mayor Fuller said he’s glad that the council chose to accept the standard allowance, and the city plans to use the funds in a way that will have a long-term benefit for the Opelika community.

“My administration is going to make some suggestions to the council on how that money should be invested in our community, so it’ll be up to the council in order to make the decision on what they do with it,” Fuller said. “We think we’ll have a good comprehensive list that will touch a lot of people.”

Fuller said there are a variety of things on his list he’d like to support with this money, the first being the East Alabama Medical Center.

“East Alabama Medical Center did so much pandemic work that they were not reimbursed for and they had substantial losses, so I’m going to recommend to the council that we award East Alabama Health some of that money,” Fuller said.

Council President Smith also said he’d like to see some of the funds go to the medical field.

“We need to make sure that we maintain the high ranking of our hospital,” Smith said.

Smith said that other good candidates for the money would be handling “pressing” issues including replacing old sewers and improving infrastructure.

“We’ll just need to see what takes precedence over what else,” he said. “And as you might guess, we’re not going to satisfy all of the people, so it’s not going to get any easier. But at the same time, we don’t want anybody to think that they are being left out or cut out or ignored.

“Our goal and our responsibility are to do what’s in the best interest of the largest majority of the people who are concerned, and that’s what we’ll try to do.”