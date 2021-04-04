What’s going on at the old Cock of the Walk? Chicken Salad Chick, Crepe Myrtle Cafe owners cooking up new venture

Along with keeping as much of the original building intact as possible when creating Botanic, Braswell said there was a great effort put into incorporating historic materials into the new additions, with plinths that came from an old chilling plant in Auburn University now being used to support the live music stage and bricks recovered from a mill in the 1800s now being used for the restaurant’s new floors.

“During its time, Cock of the Walk was a place that created memories for people, and even as we’ve been building, people have been driving in just to tell us their memories of the restaurant,” Brown said. “That’s exactly what we want to create for people, so we’re embracing the past of what was here that was wonderful and people cherished, and we’re adding on to that and bringing the new to it as well.”

The Southern-inspired food will incorporate vegetables grown in a hydroponic greenhouse behind the restaurant, and other ingredients will be sourced from local businesses both in town and in the Southeast region, Brown and Braswell said.

“Stacy coined this concept of ‘everything local,’ and that kind of embodies what we’re thinking about doing here,” Braswell said. “Everything in here will be local goods.”