What’s going on at the old Cock of the Walk? Chicken Salad Chick, Crepe Myrtle Cafe owners cooking up new venture

A new business concept is being built where Cock of the Walk once stood that will include a restaurant, a plant nursery, live music and more.
Botanic was founded by King Braswell, former owner of Blooming Colors and the Crepe Myrtle Cafe, and Stacy Brown, founder of Chicken Salad Chick, when the couple combined their passions for food and community as well as the lessons they’ve learned from running their own businesses.
“We’re both driven by creating experiences for people,” Brown said. “We’ve combined King’s love of nature and horticulture and everything he’s such a genius at, and I get to return to my roots with this farm-to-table, Southern-inspired restaurant which will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, which is much different than Chicken Salad Chick.”
With an overall focus on sustainability and conservation, Braswell and Brown said they hope they’ll be able to save as much of what made Cock of the Walk special to so many locals while revitalizing the building and adding additions, including expanded botanical outdoor seating in a greenhouse that will be open year-round, a large patio and stage surrounding an oak tree complete with a bar for live music events, and a redesigned interior featuring a local market, juicing bar and bakery.
“Everything about [the Cock of the Walk]—the history, the lore of this property—is what drew us to it because it really embraces everything we want to do in our business,” Braswell said.
Along with keeping as much of the original building intact as possible when creating Botanic, Braswell said there was a great effort put into incorporating historic materials into the new additions, with plinths that came from an old chilling plant in Auburn University now being used to support the live music stage and bricks recovered from a mill in the 1800s now being used for the restaurant’s new floors.
“During its time, Cock of the Walk was a place that created memories for people, and even as we’ve been building, people have been driving in just to tell us their memories of the restaurant,” Brown said. “That’s exactly what we want to create for people, so we’re embracing the past of what was here that was wonderful and people cherished, and we’re adding on to that and bringing the new to it as well.”
The Southern-inspired food will incorporate vegetables grown in a hydroponic greenhouse behind the restaurant, and other ingredients will be sourced from local businesses both in town and in the Southeast region, Brown and Braswell said.
“Stacy coined this concept of ‘everything local,’ and that kind of embodies what we’re thinking about doing here,” Braswell said. “Everything in here will be local goods.”
Along with the food and entertainment available at Botanic, Braswell and Brown are in the process of building new greenhouses for a plant nursery and gardening store and an old mercantile store complete with lawn and plant care equipment. They also plan to operate their own landscaping business as a part of the concept.
“Our tagline is ‘Of and for the Earth,’ so we’re embracing being good stewards for our environment,” Braswell said. “That’s our No. 1 drive, and our second is serving others.”
While the couple has yet to announce an opening date for Botanic, the project has been split into three phases, with the first being the completion of the garden center. While phase one is open and operating, work will be focused on completing and opening the restaurant and local market for phase two. Phase three will see the construction of cottages across the pond from the restaurant for year-round hospitality services for those looking for a place to stay for game day weekends or just overnight.
“We hate to be vague about this, but you don’t want to say something you can’t stick to,” Braswell said. “At the end of the day today, we’re going to be one step, one day closer to opening. I wish we could be open tomorrow or yesterday, but we’re doing stuff as fast as we can.”