What to do when a telemarketer offers to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to your home

“This is a scam and anyone who is contacted about an offer for free in-home COVID-19 testing or vaccinations should immediately end the contact,” the Attorney General’s office said in a statement.

Scammers attempt to steal personal and insurance information and money, and anyone receiving a phone call falsely advertising getting the vaccine should report the incident.

All vaccines are free, and no vaccines are being provided in homes or through internet sites. Local health departments as well as some pharmacies, urgent care clinics, federally qualified health centers, and physicians’ offices are serving as community vaccinators at this time. Hospitals are vaccinating their own employees and affiliated staff.

Current vaccine efforts in Alabama target healthcare workers, first responders, fire, police, and persons 75 years of age and older. Some communities that have offered and provided the vaccine to the targeted groups have been able to proceed to additional groups as vaccine supply allows.

The public can report such calls to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-5658 or via email at ConstituentAffairs@AlabamaAG.gov.

ADPH continues to share information on its vaccine website and through social media about avoiding vaccine scans.

