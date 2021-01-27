What to do when a telemarketer offers to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to your home

As Alabamians prepare to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, many have questions about when they will be eligible, where they can get vaccinated and how the registration process works. Meanwhile, state officials are warning of scams related to the vaccine rollout.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has been notified of citizens being contacted at with an offer to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at home.
“ADPH continues to remind consumers that COVID-19 vaccine is in limited supply and that these vaccines are only administered at approved provider sites in Alabama,” Kristin Berryman, the statewide training coordinator for tuberculosis control, said Wednesday.
Scammers claiming to be employees of the Alabama Medicaid Agency are contacting citizens by phone or in person and offering free COVID-19 testing, according to Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie McGee Azar.
If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is, says Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
“This is a scam and anyone who is contacted about an offer for free in-home COVID-19 testing or vaccinations should immediately end the contact,” the Attorney General’s office said in a statement.
Scammers attempt to steal personal and insurance information and money, and anyone receiving a phone call falsely advertising getting the vaccine should report the incident.
All vaccines are free, and no vaccines are being provided in homes or through internet sites. Local health departments as well as some pharmacies, urgent care clinics, federally qualified health centers, and physicians’ offices are serving as community vaccinators at this time. Hospitals are vaccinating their own employees and affiliated staff.
Current vaccine efforts in Alabama target healthcare workers, first responders, fire, police, and persons 75 years of age and older. Some communities that have offered and provided the vaccine to the targeted groups have been able to proceed to additional groups as vaccine supply allows.
The public can report such calls to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-5658 or via email at ConstituentAffairs@AlabamaAG.gov.
ADPH continues to share information on its vaccine website and through social media about avoiding vaccine scans.