What? Whataburger headed to Opelika-Auburn, and here's when and where

A banner near Tiger Town proclaims the arrival of a highly anticipated restaurant chain.

The signage, located at 2501 Gateway Drive near Tiger Town, includes a distinguishable orange font and the words “a new Whataburger coming soon." Company officials say the restaurant will open in summer 2021.

“Whataburger is growing, and we're planning to bring our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to the Auburn-Opelika area this summer," Whataburger Corporate Communications said in a emailed statement Monday afternoon.

The Texas-based company had been rumored to open an Opelika branch after job listings for team members appeared on job websites such as Indeed.com in late 2020.

The fast-food restaurant will replace the previous building occupant O’Charley’s.

