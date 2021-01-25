 Skip to main content
What? Whataburger headed to Opelika-Auburn, and here's when and where
What? Whataburger headed to Opelika-Auburn, and here's when and where

A "Whataburger Coming Soon" sign has appeared in front of the old O'Charley's at 2501 Gateway Drive in Opelika.

 Abby Driggers,

A banner near Tiger Town proclaims the arrival of a highly anticipated restaurant chain.

The signage, located at 2501 Gateway Drive near Tiger Town, includes a distinguishable orange font and the words “a new Whataburger coming soon." Company officials say the restaurant will open in summer 2021. 

“Whataburger is growing, and we're planning to bring our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to the Auburn-Opelika area this summer," Whataburger Corporate Communications said in a emailed statement Monday afternoon.

The Texas-based company had been rumored to open an Opelika branch after job listings for team members appeared on job websites such as Indeed.com in late 2020.

The fast-food restaurant will replace the previous building occupant O’Charley’s. 

Whataburger Real Estate Project Services Manager Cindy Espinoza submitted a conditional use request to the Opelika Planning Commission at the sign’s location for two zoning districts: a general Commercial District (C-3) and an overlay Gateway Corridor Primary (GC-P). The request also describes architectural metal on new structure. The commission discussed the request at its Dec. 15, 2020 meeting.

The GP-C zoned properties typically have larger lots with ample parking and the building set back farther from the public right-of-way, according to section 7.6 of Opelika’s Zoning Ordinance.

Whataburger has 18 locations across Alabama and unveiled plans for a Montgomery location earlier this month. 

"We'll have more information to share in the future, but we have some great fans in Auburn-Opelika and we hope they’re as excited as we are," Whataburger said.

