What's Forward Opelika? It's the Chamber of Commerce's new initiative to grow business and strengthen the workforce

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce has announced the campaign launch of its Forward Opelika initiative, a $2.77-million plan to drive business and economic growth in the city. The Chamber has been working on the initiative for the past year and has already raised $2.5 million.

“Under the leadership of our board of directors, we decided to take the Opelika Chamber from a transactional organization to a transformational organization,” Ali Rauch, CEO and President of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, said. “We will begin tackling big challenges head-on, bringing the right people around the table to act as a catalyst for change to truly make sure that our community is ready for the next 20 years.”

The campaign launch, held Friday morning at the Opelika Library, featured keynote speaker Katie Britt, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate.

The Forward Opelika initiative has these three goals:

Attract and align talent.

Grow business and quality jobs.

Create a business hub in the old Opelika library.

According to Rauch, there are currently more than 1,000 job openings in Opelika, not counting Auburn and other neighboring communities.

“We are in the midst of a capital campaign that will enable the chamber to take that stepped up approach and start working on and tackling some of the bigger challenges that our community faces,” Rauch told the Opelika-Auburn News. “Our employers need people to work, and so our No. 1 goal that we plan to work on is to attract and align talent to get more people working and to fill those 1000 jobs.”

To do that, the Chamber is partnering with the economic development department, Southern Union State Community College and Opelika City Schools to make sure programs are in place to get prospective employees into the workforce.

The Chamber plans to introduce a website called workinopelika.com that will allow employers to promote job opportunities to people looking for work. They are also working on a media campaign to promote Opelika as a prime relocation spot for people looking for work.

It also aims to create a business incubator providing small business owners with courses and curriculum to help grow their business.

Additionally, the Chamber is creating a business incubator in the old Opelika library, repurposing the 1,500-square-foot facility as a home to numerous businesses with a training center, visitors’ center, meeting rooms and office space.

“This is so exciting for us,” Rauch said. “It'll be the new home for job fairs and things like that. This is going to be a hub for business and primarily for the business community to use.”

Britt, the former CEO and president of the Business Council of Alabama, said the Chamber and the city of Opelika are on the right track with its new initiative.

“Making an investment like this will ensure that future generations not only want to be here, but will be here and will thrive,” said Britt, who attended a private campaign event Friday afternoon at Auburn Bank. “When you look at Forward Opelika and the fact that aligning and creating talent is No. 1, you're right on the mark.”