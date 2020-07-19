'What's going on?' -- How to tackle the tough conversations about race

Opelika’s City Council allots time at each meeting for residents to sound off on whatever they desire.
Natalie Simpkins took the podium in early June with a purpose. The University of Alabama at Birmingham senior used her five minutes June 2 to express her desire for the city to become a “beacon of light” in a region with a history of racial injustice.
“There was a click in my brain that was like, ‘This is enough,’” she said. “I have a voice and I’m going to use it.”
As a white woman, Simpkins believes that it’s important for other races to put themselves in the shoes of people of color, to understand tragedies like George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis cop and the need for swift, systemic change.
“White privilege is something people don’t want to talk about, but it exists and it does in a huge capacity,” she said. “Using my privilege, I feel like it’s a duty. If you have it, you should use it for someone that doesn’t have it.”
Problems
Janataka Holmes organized Opelika’s Juneteenth march a couple of weeks after that council meeting. It drew a diverse crowd around Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika. She said moments like that give her hope that people can come together to stand up for what’s right.
But Holmes is plain about the problems that exist. She said Black people like her are targeted specifically because of the color of their skin.
“I do feel like we are stereotyped more than any other race,” she said, noting how some may see the size and physical appearance of Black males and presume they’re a threat.
As the program director for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lee County, she works with young Black boys on how to act should they ever be confronted by a police officer. They’re told to stay calm, be respectful and not resist or fight back.
As the mother of a teenage boy with autism, Holmes worries about the possibility that he could one day be confronted because of his skin color.
“How do we show that we’re not a threat? Because right now, it’s so evident that our skin color — that’s what it is — a threat to some,” she said after the march.
Solutions?
Simpkins pitched a few ideas. She asked the council to allow eligible high school students to register to vote at school and to implement implicit bias testing for teachers.
Simpkins is planning ways to bring about change at UAB this fall.
“I’m the senior co-chair of the science tech honors program, and we’ve lacked diversity within the program. We’re going to work really hard to fix that,” she said, adding that addressing racism in academia of the sciences will be another focus.
Local educator Izaak Stanbridge thinks there’s now an opportunity to talk about the difficult issues surrounding race and is beginning to see them happen.
“I think particularly (with) the incidents of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, I’ve seen more people that have been hesitant to talk about racism now beginning to engage in them,” he said.
Stanbridge also addressed the council at that meeting. He called specific attention to the role police play in the ongoing narrative. Citing sociology professor Alex S. Vitale’s 2017 book “The End of Policing,” he explained how police officers are called to solve social problems, as well as public safety problems.
“I think part of the national conversation that I would like to dispel is ‘bad apples.’ I would like to suggest that bad apples actually come from a bad tree,” he said. “If we only focus on individual (officers), we’ll never get to the real problem.”
This is the reason police departments have such large budgets, which have also become targets of sharp public discussion.
“We need to reallocate those resources to areas that can take care of the social issues,” Standbridge said. “Instead of asking everybody to do everything, we allocate the funds to the people who do specific things as their jobs.”
He suggests that the city develop a diverse team of people to look at the city’s makeup to identify the social issues affecting the community and set priorities from there.
The way forward
Mayor Gary Fuller has been vocal since taking office in 2004 with his desire for Opelika to be a city with a good quality of life where everyone is treated fairly.
“Part of how we learn things is to be able to communicate and to then not do all the talking, but to listen,” he said. “And then try to understand what they’re saying or where they’re coming from.”
Fuller believes the city has changed for the better over the years, but there’s still more work to be done. He wants to hold a town-hall meeting to hear from residents, but COVID-19 restrictions are holding that up. The mayor said that community dialogue is essential to finding a way forward.
What’s going on
“I think it’s great when people can come together and just see what’s going on,” Lee County Commission member Richard LeGrand said. “I realize that I have a heart because it breaks seeing some of the things that are going on today.”
He recalls feeling the anger, sorrow and surrealness of the George Floyd video — as a black man, he knew it could have been him. And LeGrand hasn’t shied away from talking about recent events on his 1520 AM radio show.
“People often think ‘You’re on the radio, you know how to talk to thousands of people,’” he said. “But I’ve found that listening is best. I’ve found that one on one dialogue is great because you listen more.”
LeGrand said he often plays Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?” and thinks about how the song’s lyrics mirror current events: “Picket lines and picket signs. Don’t punish me with brutality. Talk to me, so you can see. Oh, what’s going on.”