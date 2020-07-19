'What's going on?' -- How to tackle the tough conversations about race

The way forward

Mayor Gary Fuller has been vocal since taking office in 2004 with his desire for Opelika to be a city with a good quality of life where everyone is treated fairly.

“Part of how we learn things is to be able to communicate and to then not do all the talking, but to listen,” he said. “And then try to understand what they’re saying or where they’re coming from.”

Fuller believes the city has changed for the better over the years, but there’s still more work to be done. He wants to hold a town-hall meeting to hear from residents, but COVID-19 restrictions are holding that up. The mayor said that community dialogue is essential to finding a way forward.

What’s going on

“I think it’s great when people can come together and just see what’s going on,” Lee County Commission member Richard LeGrand said. “I realize that I have a heart because it breaks seeing some of the things that are going on today.”

He recalls feeling the anger, sorrow and surrealness of the George Floyd video — as a black man, he knew it could have been him. And LeGrand hasn’t shied away from talking about recent events on his 1520 AM radio show.