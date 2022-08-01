What's 'Hands on a Hardbody'? A play coming to Auburn about a pickup truck, with music written by the guy from Phish

The Auburn Area Community Theater is kicking off its 19th season this year with the critically acclaimed "Hands on a Hardbody," a musical based on the 1997 documentary of the same name.

The show opens at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center in Auburn on Aug. 5 and runs for two weekends, closing Aug. 14.

The "Hands on a Hardbody" story chronicles an endurance competition in which 10 people try to win a Nissan Hardbody pickup truck. The rules: The last person to remove his or her hand wins the truck.

“It's a really interesting cross-section between human desperation and hope,” said Carter deShazo, a cast member who is also on the theater's board.

Despite the musical’s seemingly simple concept, deShazo says the it's “one of the most unique and complex shows” the theatre has brought to the stage.

“Our challenge is to make it visually and musically exciting,” said Andrea Holliday, the theater's artistic director. “But we're still limited by everybody's got to have a hand on the truck.”

With that built-in challenge in mind, the cast and crew had to get creative. In fact, the truck, which sports a cherry red paint job donated by Autosport Bodyworks of Opelika, becomes a cast member in its own right.

“They spin it during the show and dance on it, they climb on top of it. It's great!” Holliday said.

Show choreographer Abby Freeman was responsible for bringing all the dance elements together.

“I have choreographed a couple of other musicals," said Freeman, who has been teaching dance for five years and works at Make Your Move Performing Arts in Opelika," and definitely the biggest difference between those shows and this show is everybody's glued to a truck.

"We wanted to really create as much dynamic as we could from that. So, we actually are able to move the truck around in the choreography. It is on casters, so it's really cool. It's surprising because you're, like, 'Whoa, they're pushing a two-ton truck around!'”

With music written by Phish front man Trey Anastasio and composer-lyricist Amanda Green, audience members can expect a high-energy packed with country, bluegrass, gospel and blues.

“It's not your typical musical," Holliday said. "It doesn't sound like My Fair Lady.”

The script, written by Pulitzer-winning playwright Doug Wright, presents a cast of complicated characters, each with their own reasons for wanting the truck.

Holliday thinks audiences will relate.

“Today, with the economy being so bad, it seems to be ironically relevant because all these different characters, they're broke or they're out of work, or they're discouraged,” Holliday said. “The different characters have a reason that having this truck would change their life.”

The documentary "Hands on a Hardbody," released in 1997, chronicles a 1995 competition put on by the Jack Long Nissan auto dealership in Longview, Texas. A certain former video store clerk, Quentin Tarantino, once recommended it to Jimmy Fallon as “one of the greatest documentaries ever made.”

Holliday says she watched the documentary before reading the musical’s script. “I was surprised how close the dialogue is to the actual documentary," she said. "It is very, very similar. I think they really nailed these characters."

David Carter, a history professor at Auburn University, plays a character named J.D. who lost his job on an oil rig.

“They sent me a basket of grapefruit, but obviously my life's been upended, and my wife and I are struggling to make ends meet,” Carter said. “I enter the contest sort of with this idea that I think a lot of the contestants have that somehow this magically is going to turn our lives around.”

Carter deShazo plays a religious woman named Norma who hopes to win the truck as well.

“She wants to drive them babies to school, she wants to drive her husband to a new job, and she wants to drive them all to the Lord’s house on Sunday,” deShazo said of her character.

Kwinton Thompkins, who lives in Auburn and is a veterinary microbiologist by trade, plays Ronald, a good-natured man with a few addictions.

“He’s a bit of a ladies man kind of guy who just cannot leave the Snickers alone,” Thompkins said.

Bradley Cantrell, who lives in Opelika and works in construction, plays a sales manager at the Nissan dealership.

“You'll find out throughout the play that not everything about the contest is fair,” said Cantrell, referring to his character. “He may or may not have ties to that. It's been fun playing like a sleazy kind of character, which he is.”

Performances run the next two weekends, through Aug. 14 - at 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays - at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, 222 E. Drake Ave.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Saturday, Aug. 6, will be a “Pay What You Can” night.