What's pickleball? Whatever it is, it's bringing Opelika prestige, national rankings and tourist dollars

The facility, which first opened for public use in July 2019, features 12 pickleball courts covered by a large canopy with LED lighting for nighttime play and fenced courts for tournament style play.

Young said his club tracked the number of people who came to play over the past year and found that more than 20,000 people played pickleball at the Opelika Pickleball Facility despite the pandemic, and the popularity of the sport is only increasing both locally and nationally.

“When I first moved here about three and a half years ago, our club had about 15 people that played. Now we’ve got over 300,” Young said. “There are people getting involved, and there’s a lot of crossovers from people who play tennis and racquetball because it’s not as hard on your knees, shoulders and elbows, but the youth are starting to pick it up more than older folks.”

The sport also serves to positively impact the area’s economy with the hosting of pickleball tournaments like the Paddles at the Plex tournament this spring.

“This tournament we have coming up has 325 registered players in it from 12 states, and 70 percent of them are coming from over 80 miles away,” Young said. “AO Tourism has told me that it’s over $100,000 economic impact per tournament, and we’ll have three tournaments this year.”