What's pickleball? Whatever it is, it's bringing Opelika prestige, national rankings and tourist dollars

Just call Opelika the Pickleball Capital.
The Alabama Recreation and Parks Association has recognized the new Opelika Pickleball Facility at the Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center as the 2020 Facility of the Year at its annual state conference awards ceremony in January.
“Opelika Parks and Recreation is extremely proud to accept this award on behalf of the City of Opelika,” said Sam Bailey, director of parks and recreation. “It is a very prestigious award only given once a year to the best of the best.”
Jim Young, vice president of the Opelika-Auburn Pickleball Club, wasn't surprised. He praised the city for being forward-thinking and building a facility for such an increasingly popular sport.
“It is one of the top 10 preeminent spots in the United States as identified by Pickleball Magazine,” Young said. “We have people from all over the United States that stop in to play.”
Young described the sport as a mix of tennis, badminton and Ping Pong, and said he probably goes over to the facility five times a week to play.
“It is played on a badminton-size court with a tennis net using Ping Pong rules,” Young said. “The pickleball is actually in the resemblance of a Wiffle ball, and it’s good for all ages because it’s a social event and the players are closer together and it's more friendly.”
The facility, which first opened for public use in July 2019, features 12 pickleball courts covered by a large canopy with LED lighting for nighttime play and fenced courts for tournament style play.
Young said his club tracked the number of people who came to play over the past year and found that more than 20,000 people played pickleball at the Opelika Pickleball Facility despite the pandemic, and the popularity of the sport is only increasing both locally and nationally.
“When I first moved here about three and a half years ago, our club had about 15 people that played. Now we’ve got over 300,” Young said. “There are people getting involved, and there’s a lot of crossovers from people who play tennis and racquetball because it’s not as hard on your knees, shoulders and elbows, but the youth are starting to pick it up more than older folks.”
The sport also serves to positively impact the area’s economy with the hosting of pickleball tournaments like the Paddles at the Plex tournament this spring.
“This tournament we have coming up has 325 registered players in it from 12 states, and 70 percent of them are coming from over 80 miles away,” Young said. “AO Tourism has told me that it’s over $100,000 economic impact per tournament, and we’ll have three tournaments this year.”
The Opelika Pickleball Facility is open 24/7, and pickleball players do not need to be members of the Opelika SportsPlex to play.
“The sport of pickleball has been great for Opelika,” Bailey said. “We have seen tons of people visit Opelika to play. We have also had plenty of local people who have learned the sport and become pickleball enthusiasts. Opelika is fortunate to have built one of the best pickleball facilities in the nation.”