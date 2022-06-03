What's the hardest part of being a paramedic on a crash scene? Opelika's EMT of the Year explains

Each year the Opelika Exchange Club recognizes an Emergency Medical Technician as a way to show appreciation for their service to the community and for responding to thousands of medical calls every year.

John Thomas “JT” McCracken has been selected as this year's recipient for his dedication to serving the people of Lee County as a paramedic.

“I was surprised,” McCracken said. “It was kind of a well-kept secret until the last minute, but I appreciate it. It’s nice to be recognized and supported, especially by your staff, your peers and your bosses.”

Austin Bayles, who like McCracken is from Beauregard, is the manager of East Alabama Emergency Medical Services, and the two have worked together for 18 years. Prior to becoming manager, Bayles was McCracken's paramedic partner and rode with him in an ambulance.

“JT is a great asset to our organization, not only EMS but the hospital as a whole,” Bayles said. “The knowledge and leadership that he brings to the table is unsurpassable. You cannot replace that with anything.”

Bayles said young paramedics look up to McCracken, and as a mentor he goes above and beyond to train and instruct new employees.

“He’s given his time, his dedication not only to this department but the fire department as well,” Bayles said. “We’re very fortunate for everything that he’s done throughout the years of serving this community. He really has a true servant heart.”

While Bayles usually picks a candidate for the EMT of the year award, this year the Opelika Exchange Club came to him suggesting McCracken as a candidate, and Bayles said no one could be more deserving.

“McCracken is responsible for leading the daily operations of his shift along with ALS care for patients and has received multiple compliments in regards to his professional bedside care,” read the award citation from the Opelika Exchange Club.

McCracken, 46, was born and raised in Beauregard and thought about becoming a paramedic, the highest level of EMT training, since he was a kid.

While attending Beauregard High School, he was inspired by one of his teachers, Toni Long, who had served as a nurse and firefighter.

McCracken said that while in health classes Long encouraged him to take the EMT basic course through Health Occupations Students of America. After graduating high school, he attended Southern Union State Community Colleg, joined the Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department and in 2002 became a full-time paramedic for East Alabama EMS.

He now serves as the assistant fire chief and paramedic with the Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department.

Throughout his 20 years at East Alabama EMS, McCracken worked his way up to the position of shift supervisor where he oversees the daily operations of the crews and trucks and helps dispatch and coordinate hospital transfers out of the facility.

During the day, McCracken usually works on the administrative side doing paperwork, and during the night portion of his 24-hour shift, or if there’s a large-scale incident, he’ll ride in the ambulance as a medic.

When asked how he handles emergency situations, McCracken said, “When you first get into it, it’s an adrenaline thing, but over the years it kind of wears off on certain calls. … Every now and then you’ll get that call like the one we had this past Saturday that got everybody’s emotions rolling."

McCracken said on Saturday the department received a call about a three-vehicle crash in which a 5-year-old child was killed and two children and two adults were transported to the hospital.

“There was hardly any information about it when the first people started getting on the scene,” he said. “The feedback started to come back of what the situation is, then it got everybody’s adrenaline pumping and emotion stirring, especially because there were children involved.”

McCracken said one of the most difficult things about receiving a high-profile call is being the first on the scene.

“It’s all on you for a few minutes, and there’s only so much you and your partner can do at one time,” he said.

Even when receiving an “ordinary call,” McCracken said you never really know what you’re dealing with until you arrive on the scene.

Bayles said that during the time he was partners with McCracken, he never saw him get flustered or overwhelmed.

“JT is a very cool and calm person. It takes a lot to get him rattled,” Bayles said. “He and I worked a lot of bad incidents together, a lot of incidents that most people would be very overwhelmed by. …He’s always very calm and that’s a very good trait when it comes to working in the emergency field.”