What's your phase? Here are the Alabama COVID-19 vaccination phases and when can you expect to receive the vaccine

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is rolling the COVID-19 vaccine out in phases. The state has no timeline for when it will move to another phase in the vaccination rollout.
Here’s a look at the phases and where the state is, according to ADPH:
Phase 1a: Healthcare workers and long-term care
- More than 326,000 healthcare workers in Phase 1a
- Began vaccinating long-term care residents through the federal Pharmacy Partnership on Dec. 28, 2020.
- Healthcare workers include, but are not limited to, emergency medical service personnel, nurses, nursing assistants, home healthcare personnel, physicians, technicians, therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, students and trainees, contractual staff not employed by the healthcare facility, medical supply delivery, mortuary services and persons not directly involved in patient care but who could be exposed to infectious agents that can be transmitted in the healthcare setting.
Phase 1b: Essential workers at highest risk for work-related exposures and people age 75 and older
- Alabama moving to Phase 1b on Jan. 18 by providing the vaccine for people 75 years or older and first responders.
- Phase 1b includes persons age 75 years and older, frontline essential workers, persons working or living in congregate settings, including but not limited to homeless shelters and group homes, and first responders, including firefighters and law enforcement.
Phase 1c: People are 65-74, people with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1b
- Phase 1c includes people age 65-74, people age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions and additional essential workers not identified in previous phases.
- High-risk medical conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, immunocompromised state, solid organ transplant, obesity (BMI greater than 30 kg/m2), sickle cell disease, smoking, type 2 diabetes and pregnancy.
Phase 2: All people in age groups not previously recommended for vaccine and general population not included in earlier phases
- All people age 16-64 who were not previously recommended for the vaccine.
ADPH also created a COVID-19 vaccine distribution dashboard to show how many vaccine doses have been given out to date and the state’s vaccine allotment. To read more about ADPH’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, click here.