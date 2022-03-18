When a mother showed this Opelika patrol officer a photo of her son with a gun to his head, he took quick action

A woman flagged down an Opelika police officer in November to show him pictures she found of an unknown adult male pointing a gun at her son’s head.

What Officer Giovanni Santiesteban, 27, did next earned him the Meritorious Service Award. He was recognized by Opelika City Council this week for “going above and beyond what the average patrolman would have done” and for his display of “a high degree of initiative, job proficiency and ability during a sensitive situation.”

On Nov. 13, 2021, the woman flagged down Santiesteban at Eagle Ridge Lane near Veterans Parkway. She told him her son had left home the night before without her knowing and he appeared under the influence of drugs and alcohol that morning at her daughter’s house.

While the woman was trying to figure out what happened she found several photos of her son “drinking and smoking marijuana" with a man, and that the man had photographed himself "pointing guns at her son’s head," according to police.

Santiesteban, the father of two children under the age of 6 years old, later said the boy in the photos "looked like he was dead." He started to think about his kids, his childhood and other children who could be hurt by this suspect.

He could also feel the emotions of the boy's mother. “Her worry, concern and anger passed down to me because I got into her shoes like if that was my kid,” he said.

Santiesteban wanted to take action.

Seeing the photos, Santiesteban called the son and, after ensuring he was unharmed, asked him to identify the man in the photos. The son only knew the man as “Sergio," police said.

Using that name and the photo, Santiesteban and fellow officers were able to identify the man, but the mother was reluctant to sign for an arrest warrant, which would allow the OPD to search the man's property.

“It was just one of those things I kind of wanted to get the guy who did it, so I kept following up with her,” Santiesteban said of the mother. “It got to the point where she got scared of retaliation. I had to give her peace of mind.”

A month, later Santiesteban said the mother finally agreed to sign for the warrant.

Santiesteban also wanted to find the guns he saw in the photo and get them off the street, so he inquired about a search warrant for the suspect's home, according to police.

On the morning of Dec. 23, officers found and arrested the suspect and searched his home. According to police, they "seized two assault rifles, three handguns, more than a kilo of cocaine, about a pound of marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia, over $27,000 in cash and recovered a jet ski that was reported stolen out of Tennessee.”

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said Santiesteban's actions stand out because he's a patrol officer.

“One thing to really note about this is, you know, you hear about police officers doing these kinds of things every day," Healey said. "This is usually what our detectives and our narcotics guys do, not our patrol officers. The fact that he took this a step further in order to get those guns off the street, it led to a major seizure of narcotics, some money and obviously some guns.”

Police said two of the guns recovered were in the earlier photographs.

Today, Santiesteban says he feels good knowing the suspect is off the street and that this family and others are safe from his influence.

He has stayed in contact with the mother and son, checking on them and making sure they are OK.

Additional felony warrants were issued for the suspect’s family members, who were not present during the search, police said. The case has since been adopted by the DEA, and federal charges are pending.