When a woman cried for help in Opelika, these three men came running to save her daughter's life

Three good Samaritans were recognized at the Opelika City Council meeting on Tuesday for an act of bravery that took place nearly four years ago.
On Dec. 15, 2017, Cory Bracknell and Brandon Lee, both from Opelika, were working on a house on Staley Ave., and Kevin Baxter from Valley was in the neighborhood visiting his mother when they responded to a cry for help and saved a woman’s life.
Captain Clifton from the Opelika Police Department said the female victim was in an altercation with her husband, Sylvester Jones III, whom she had a protection order against.
Clifton said they were going through a divorce and Jones abusive.
During the altercation, Jones strangled the victim, held her against her will and tortured her for over four hours, according to police.
The victim’s grandmother was worried about her granddaughter after she wasn’t able to reach her on the phone.
The grandmother came over to her house on the 100 block of Staley Ave. and heard the commotion but couldn’t get inside. She then went to get help from anyone she could find in the neighborhood.
That's when Bracknell, Lee and Baxter jumped into action. They forced their way inside by kicking in the door, and they saw Jones choking the victim. They grabbed him and dragged him outside.
Clifton said Jones continued to try to attack the victim, and the three men tried to detain him while waiting for the police to arrive and also taking care of the victim.
Jones got loose and ran away before the police arrive, but five days later he was caught and arrested.
Last week, his trial went to court and Bracknell, Lee and Baxter all came to testify. Jones was found guilty and awaiting sentencing.
“We just want to acknowledge their bravery,” Clifton said. “Not a lot of people will put themselves out for others like this in today’s society.”
“These three men are Good Samaritans,” said OPD Sgt. Alfred White. “They helped a stranger that they didn’t know and they didn’t have time to ask questions or assess the dangers they were getting into. They did what we hope any good Opelika citizen would do and that’s to go in and help someone who needs help.”
Lee County district attorney Jessica Ventiere said the men were lifesavers.
“I want to thank these guys because a lot of times people don’t want to get involved in somebody else’s sticky situation,” Ventiere said. “In this case, getting involved made a difference literally in life and death.”
On the behalf of the OPD, the district attorney’s office and all the citizens of Opelika, Mayor Fuller presented Bracknell, Lee and Baxter with a certificate of bravery.