When a woman cried for help in Opelika, these three men came running to save her daughter's life

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clifton said Jones continued to try to attack the victim, and the three men tried to detain him while waiting for the police to arrive and also taking care of the victim.

Jones got loose and ran away before the police arrive, but five days later he was caught and arrested.

Last week, his trial went to court and Bracknell, Lee and Baxter all came to testify. Jones was found guilty and awaiting sentencing.

“We just want to acknowledge their bravery,” Clifton said. “Not a lot of people will put themselves out for others like this in today’s society.”

“These three men are Good Samaritans,” said OPD Sgt. Alfred White. “They helped a stranger that they didn’t know and they didn’t have time to ask questions or assess the dangers they were getting into. They did what we hope any good Opelika citizen would do and that’s to go in and help someone who needs help.”

Lee County district attorney Jessica Ventiere said the men were lifesavers.

“I want to thank these guys because a lot of times people don’t want to get involved in somebody else’s sticky situation,” Ventiere said. “In this case, getting involved made a difference literally in life and death.”