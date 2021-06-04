When it comes to children not having school supplies, Jessica Ventiere can relate, and she wants DA's office to help

Raised by a single mother who struggled to make ends meet, Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere remembers what it was like to worry about having supplies in time for the new school year.
“Just the idea of being able to provide school supplies for a child that may otherwise not get something to start school is kind of a big deal for me,” Ventiere said.
As a result, the district attorney’s office has begun a school supply drive to help collect binders, pencils, folders, notebooks and much more to donate to United Way of Lee County’s Stuff the Bus campaign in order to pack new backpacks full of supplies to give children of all grades the chance to start off the school year with all of the tools they need.
More than 270 children have signed up for the Stuff the Bus campaign in Lee County, and Ventiere said United Way will continue to accept applications from students to receive school supply donations for the next month and anticipates that a total of 600 Lee County children will sign up for the program.
“I participated in Stuff the Bus last year for the first time, and I took my daughters with me to actually hand out the backpacks at United Way, and that was really fun because the kids were excited about school,” Ventiere said. “What’s great about it is all the backpacks are sorted by grade, so kindergarteners are getting exactly what they need, middle schoolers get exactly what they need and the senior is getting what that person needs.”
The Lee County District Attorney’s Office’s participation in the Stuff the Bus campaign is just one of several nonprofit campaigns the office has taken part in since Ventiere was appointed, with the office previously having donated prom dresses in one campaign and swimsuits and towels for another campaign for Opelika’s BigHouse Foundation.
Ventiere said the Stuff the Bus drive wouldn’t be the last campaign her office would participate in either, with plans underway to begin a book drive for the Reach Out and Read program.
“When I got appointed to my office, one of the goals I had was to get involved with our local nonprofits, and we have a lot of fantastic nonprofits in Lee County,” Ventiere said. “Working in the DA’s office, we see the effects of the work that nonprofits do, especially with our kids. … A lot of times what we [as prosecutors] do is very sad and emotional. We deal with tragedy, people who have suffered great loss. Being able to participate in a nonprofit where you’re giving and building people up is just something different, and it’s the opposite side of the coin. It’s the happier part of it.”
The backpack giveaway is scheduled for July 29 at the United Way of Lee County office, and while the district attorney’s office’s drive technically lasts until June 18, Ventiere said they’d accept donations to their office even after the deadline in order to help local students.
While school supplies can be dropped off and accepted at the district attorney’s office at 2311 Gateway Drive in Opelika, United Way of Lee County also made a wishlist for the drive that can be accessed at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/RCKYAO5X8OKF/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex
Parents interested in signing their children up to receive school supplies from United Way can email the district attorney’s office at info@leecountyda.org and receive an application.