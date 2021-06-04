When it comes to children not having school supplies, Jessica Ventiere can relate, and she wants DA's office to help

Raised by a single mother who struggled to make ends meet, Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere remembers what it was like to worry about having supplies in time for the new school year.

“Just the idea of being able to provide school supplies for a child that may otherwise not get something to start school is kind of a big deal for me,” Ventiere said.

As a result, the district attorney’s office has begun a school supply drive to help collect binders, pencils, folders, notebooks and much more to donate to United Way of Lee County’s Stuff the Bus campaign in order to pack new backpacks full of supplies to give children of all grades the chance to start off the school year with all of the tools they need.

More than 270 children have signed up for the Stuff the Bus campaign in Lee County, and Ventiere said United Way will continue to accept applications from students to receive school supply donations for the next month and anticipates that a total of 600 Lee County children will sign up for the program.