'When the journey was complete, we cried.' EAMC staff remembers those lost to COVID-19

Two hundred and seventeen.
East Alabama Medical Center lost 217 lives to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
“Each life touched us all,” Laura Grill, EAMC president and CEO, said.
EAMC and EAMC-Lanier cared for more than 1,600 COVID-19 patients within the area and have discharged 1,169 patients who beat their battle with COVID-19 after being admitted to the hospital.
Wednesday night, hospital officials and staff, along with community leaders, joined together to reflect on the past year and honor each life that was lost and each life that was impacted by COVID-19.
“I can certainly say that this has been one of the most devastating, heartbreaking things that any of us have ever experienced,” Grill said. “So many lives have been impacted. So many stories of tragedy and triumph and bravery and perseverance.”
COVID-19 impacted hospital employees more than community members may know. It greatly impacted the life of Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, EAMC’s infectious disease specialist.
“COVID-19 has changed my life,” he said. “I knew from the very beginning that COVID-19 will test me as a human being, not only as a physician.
“COVID-19 has brought me down to my knees many times.”
Thankfully for Maldonado, EAMC officials allowed him to experiment in hopes of saving just one COVID-19 patient.
“I want to thank our hospital for allowing me to try unproven treatments in an effort to save one life,” he said. “I celebrated every life we saved because I knew the next day I’d be mourning another loss.”
Alabama State Senator Randy Price was one of those lives saved by the doctors at EAMC. He said he is forever grateful to those who helped care for them.
“The staff here at East Alabama Medical Center were on the forefront for the treatment protocol of COVID-19,” Price said. “I was a willing trial case and I owe them my life.”
In the intensive care unit at EAMC, nurse Courtney Sutton relied on her faith day in and day out to get through what was thrown at her during the past year.
“Being in critical care, we deal a lot with death and dying,” she said. “Stressful situations, complicated patients, in fact, we thrive on them, but we have not had this kind of complicated (situation) before. The kind where once in the ICU, your chances of dying are greater than your chances of living regardless of your age. The kind where we use indescribable amounts of medications just because the body doesn’t know what to do when it’s this sick.
“It was in this year that I found myself closer to Jesus and growing in my faith than ever before and I would venture to say a lot of my ICU family could say the same.”
Respiratory therapist Wendy Morgan also found this past year to be extremely difficult and held on to every ounce of hope.
“We hold on to every shred of hope because every small success meant another life that we could save,” Morgan said.
But, when Morgan and her colleagues realized all hope was gone and a patient was going to lose their life to COVID-19, they made sure no one died alone.
“We held their hands, we talked, we sang, we prayed, and when the journey was complete, we cried,” she said. “We cried for work left here on earth undone and the life gone too soon. And then we cried for their families, for voids that would never be filled.”
The lives lost at EAMC will not be forgotten by the staff. Maldonado said their memories will forever be a part of him.
“Some of our patients fought hard and long,” he said. “And we fought hard and long for them and at times we still lost them. That really hit me.
“I will never forget them. I remember every single one of them and forever will.”