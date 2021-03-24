'When the journey was complete, we cried.' EAMC staff remembers those lost to COVID-19

Thankfully for Maldonado, EAMC officials allowed him to experiment in hopes of saving just one COVID-19 patient.

“I want to thank our hospital for allowing me to try unproven treatments in an effort to save one life,” he said. “I celebrated every life we saved because I knew the next day I’d be mourning another loss.”

Alabama State Senator Randy Price was one of those lives saved by the doctors at EAMC. He said he is forever grateful to those who helped care for them.

“The staff here at East Alabama Medical Center were on the forefront for the treatment protocol of COVID-19,” Price said. “I was a willing trial case and I owe them my life.”

In the intensive care unit at EAMC, nurse Courtney Sutton relied on her faith day in and day out to get through what was thrown at her during the past year.

“Being in critical care, we deal a lot with death and dying,” she said. “Stressful situations, complicated patients, in fact, we thrive on them, but we have not had this kind of complicated (situation) before. The kind where once in the ICU, your chances of dying are greater than your chances of living regardless of your age. The kind where we use indescribable amounts of medications just because the body doesn’t know what to do when it’s this sick.