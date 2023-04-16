A community vigil was held Sunday afternoon at First Baptist Church Dadeville as a large crowd filled the church’s parking lot just one block away from where the shooting devastated a birthday party Saturday night.

During the vigil, community members from across the Tallapoosa County laid hands on and prayed over students, first responders, teachers, and community leaders. Several local pastors spoke words of consolidation and faith for a community struggling to make sense of the tragedy.

Pastor Jason Whetstone of Christian Faith Baptist prayed over first responders. During his prayer he said the community needed “to come together every day to show these families love.”

Pastor Fred Hutcherson of Zion Hill Baptist Church also spoke at the late afternoon vigil. Hutcherson took the time to pray over the students and their parents and law enforcement.

“We are a village that will come together. When you hurt, I hurt. [When] I hurt, you hurt,” Hutcherson said. “We are a village that will show love in the midst of these trying times.”

Hutcherson wanted the young people to know that they were not alone during this time.

“We are going to get through this together,” Hutcherson said.

Rick Lance, executive director of the Alabama State Board of Missions, called the shooting ‘a 9/11 moment’ for everyone present.

“This wound will take a good while — if ever — to heal. We will never forget this. This is a 9/11 moment for all of us here,” Lance said. “This is a not a time for politics. It’s a time for us to lean on the strength of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

After the vigil, Antojuan Woody, a close friend of Philstavious Dowdell, said it was great to see how many people loved his friend.

“I just hate that these things had to happen,” Woody said. “I hurt. I mean, I just got to keep going for him, because I know that’s what he would want me to do.”

The community had also gathered in downtown Dadeville around 2 p.m. for a smaller vigil where elected officials and several local minsters spoke. That vigil was also just a few blocks away from the shooting’s location.

Justin Freeman, the pastor of New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Camp Hill was Dowdell’s pastor. He called the young football star a wonderful human being and respectful young man with amazing potential.

“He had unbelievable promise. He was going to go as far as he desired to go. He had that kind of work ethic. He had that kind of drive,” Freeman said.

Freeman said he’s extremely saddened for all the children in the area. He said the young people in Tallapoosa county and surrounding areas are close to one another.

Dadeville mayor Jimmy Frank Goodman Sr., said he’s proud of the way the community has come together. He said the children in the community need to be aware of what’s going on, even if it’s a tough conversation.

“Our children are going to be traumatized. Lets talk to them and explain to them that this is something to be scared of, but this is not something you stop your lives for.”

Councilwoman Teneeshia Johnson echoed Goodman’s thoughts, stating Dadeville is a family-oriented city.

“We’ve never had anything like this to happen,” she said after the vigil.

The Dadeville shooting garnered national attention Sunday. Both state and federal leaders expressing their grief over the tragedy.

President Joe Biden released the following statement on Sunday afternoon.

“What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear? When parents have to worry every time their kids walk out the door to school, to the movie theater, or to the park?” he said in the release. “Guns are the leading killer of children in America, and the numbers are rising – not declining.”

Gov. Kay Ivey took to Twitter to respond to the shooting.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” she tweeted. “Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.”

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, former Auburn football coach, also made a comment on Twitter.

“Heartbreaking news overnight from Dadeville. Praying this Sunday morning for all of the victims, their families, and the entire Dadeville community,” he tweeted.

Alabama Sen. Katie Boyd Britt said it was heartbreaking to wake up to such news.

“Please join me in lifting up the victims, their loved ones, and the Dadeville community in prayer," she tweeted."My office will continue to monitor the situation as details emerge.”