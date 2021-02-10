Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine in east Alabama? Here's a list of places

Are you wondering where you can go to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when you're eligible?
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) launched a map on its COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard that depicts locations other than hospitals that have been selected to receive the vaccine.
ADPH noted that many sites may not have vaccine on hand because of the state’s minimal vaccine allocation.
The following is a list of east Alabama locations selected by ADPH to receive COVID-19 vaccines:
Chambers County
- Chambers County Health Department: 5 N. Medical Park Dr., Valley
- Mainstreet Family Care: 3306 20th Ave., Valley
- Walmart: 3501 20th Ave., Valley
Lee County
- American Family Urgent Care (Auburn): 1902 S. College St., Auburn American Family Urgent Care (Opelika): 2544 Enterprise Dr., Opelika
- Auburn University Medical Clinic: 400 Lem Morrison Dr., Auburn
- Auburn Urgent Care: 1650A S. College St., Auburn
- East Alabama Medical Center: 1716 Opelika Rd., Auburn
- Lee County Health Department: 1801 Corporate Dr., Opelika
- Oak Park Pharmacy: 2000 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Sam's Club: 2335 Bent Creek Rd., Auburn
- Thomas Pharmacy: 1713 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Walmart (Auburn) 2047 E. University Dr., Auburn; 1810 Shug Jordan Pkwy., Auburn; or 1717 S. College St., Auburn
- Walmart (Opelika): 2900 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
Macon County
- Macon County Health Department: 812 Hospital Rd., Tuskegee
- Prime Care Medical Center: 203 W. Lee St., Tuskegee
- Southeast Pediatrics PC: 804 Crawford St., Tuskegee
Russell County
- Fort Mitchell Clinic PC: 2 Gilmore Rd., Fort Mitchell
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital: 4401 Riverchase Dr., Phenix City
- Jackson's Point of Light Family Med: 1810 Stadium Dr., Phenix City
- Rehabilitations Hospital of Phenix City: 3715 Hwy. 280/430 N., Phenix City
- Russell County Health Department: 1850 Crawford Rd., Phenix City
- Walmart: 3864 U.S. Hwy. 80W, Phenix City; or 3700 Hwy. 280/431 N., Phenix City
Tallapoosa County
- Jackson Drugs: 1874 Cherokee Rd., Alexander City
- Lake Martin Family Medicine: 301 Mariarden Rd., Dadeville
- Lake Martin Community Hospital: 201 Mariarden Rd., Dadeville
- Mainstreet Family Care: 2508 U.S. Hwy. 280, Alexander City
- Russell Medical Center: 3316 U.S. Hwy. 280, Alexander City
- Tallapoosa County Health Department: 2078 Sportsplex Blvd., Alexander City
- Walmart: 2643 Hwy. 280, Alexander City