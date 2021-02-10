Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine in east Alabama? Here's a list of places

Are you wondering where you can go to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when you're eligible?

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) launched a map on its COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard that depicts locations other than hospitals that have been selected to receive the vaccine.

ADPH noted that many sites may not have vaccine on hand because of the state’s minimal vaccine allocation.

The following is a list of east Alabama locations selected by ADPH to receive COVID-19 vaccines:

Chambers County

Chambers County Health Department: 5 N. Medical Park Dr., Valley

Mainstreet Family Care: 3306 20th Ave., Valley

Walmart: 3501 20th Ave., Valley

Lee County