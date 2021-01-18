Where can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Alabama health department rolls out vaccine map

A new resource is available for Alabama residents wondering where to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) launched a map on its COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard that depicts locations other than hospitals that have been selected to receive the vaccine, ADPH announced Monday.

The map indicates that Auburn Urgent Care, at 1650A S. College St.; Auburn University Medical Clinic, at 400 Lem Morrison Dr.; Lee County Health Department, at 1801 Corporate Drive; and Thomas Pharmacy, at 1713 Pepperell Parkway, have been selected to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Lee County.

The Chambers County Health Department, at 5 N. Medical Park Drive, and Mainstreet Family Care, at 3306 20th Ave., have been selected to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Chambers County.

Mainstreet Family Care, at 2508 U.S. 280, and the Tallapoosa County Health Department, at 2078 Sportsplex Blvd., have been selected to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Tallapoosa County.

The Russell County Health Department, at 1850 Crawford Road, and Macon County Health Department, at 812 Hospital Road, have also been selected to receive vaccine, according to the map.