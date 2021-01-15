 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where can you register for the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's a look at how you can sign up for the vaccine when it's your phase's turn
0 comments
alert top story

Where can you register for the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's a look at how you can sign up for the vaccine when it's your phase's turn

{{featured_button_text}}
EAMC vaccine (copy) (copy)

In this December 2020 file photo, An East Alabama Medical Center employee holds a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

 Sara Palczewski/

Alabama will officially move to Phase 1b in its COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday.

Phase 1b includes people age 75 and older, first responders and other essential workers at the highest risk for work-related exposures, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Here’s how to register to receive a vaccine if you fall into the Phase 1b category:

Alabama Department of Public Health

  • People who are included in Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccine can request a vaccination appointment by calling 1-855-566-5333

Auburn University

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
  • Auburn has a phased plan to vaccinate the entire campus community.
  • University employees and students can register to receive the vaccine online: auburn.edu/covid-resource-center

Auburn Urgent Care

  • Auburn Urgent Care (AUC) is currently vaccinating healthcare workers
  • Beginning Jan. 18, AUC will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people 75 years of age and older and first responders.
  • Must call 334-821-3221 to register to receive the vaccine

East Alabama Medical Center

Infographic: The States Leading America's Vaccination Race | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

More Information

If you know of other places in the Lee County-area offering the COVID-19 vaccine, let us know. Email sarap@oanow.com with the information. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert