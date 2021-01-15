Where can you register for the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's a look at how you can sign up for the vaccine when it's your phase's turn

Alabama will officially move to Phase 1b in its COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday.
Phase 1b includes people age 75 and older, first responders and other essential workers at the highest risk for work-related exposures, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Here’s how to register to receive a vaccine if you fall into the Phase 1b category:
Alabama Department of Public Health
- People who are included in Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccine can request a vaccination appointment by calling 1-855-566-5333
Auburn University
- Auburn has a phased plan to vaccinate the entire campus community.
- University employees and students can register to receive the vaccine online: auburn.edu/covid-resource-center
Auburn Urgent Care
- Auburn Urgent Care (AUC) is currently vaccinating healthcare workers
- Beginning Jan. 18, AUC will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people 75 years of age and older and first responders.
- Must call 334-821-3221 to register to receive the vaccine
East Alabama Medical Center
- Residents age 75 and older from Chambers, Lee and Macon counties can register online for an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine: https://apps.eamc.org/Secure/VaccineRegistration