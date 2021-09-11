Where were you on 9/11? Our readers share their memories

In September, 2001, my husband Laurence and I and about 160 other passengers were on a European river cruise on the Danube. On the morning of the 11th we went by coach to sightsee in Bavaria. When we returned to the ship that afternoon, we noticed the crew standing silently at attention instead of calling out their usual cheerful greetings, and as we came aboard we were told the unthinkable: “America is being attacked! Go to your cabins and turn on the TV.” We did, and watched the tragedy unfold. We were quiet that evening, suppressing our anguish for our country and families and the couple desperately seeking information about their daughter in New York. We wondered if and when we would be able to come home, and we were grateful for the visit of a local priest, whose reading of Psalm 23 was almost as comforting in a foreign language as it would have been in English. In the days following, the many beautiful public memorials and the consistent compassion and kindness extended to us by Europeans helped soften the harsh reality that life would now be different in some ways. Although travel had been severely restricted due to the events of 9/11, we were able to fly home from Antwerp as planned, and the big international airport, normally filled with thousands of people but almost empty that day, served as a reminder that nothing would be quite the same again.