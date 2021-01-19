Where you can get a COVID-19 test locally

Wondering where you can get a COVID-19 test? Here’s a look at where you can get tested locally:
American Family Care
- Walk-in testing
Auburn Pediatric and Adult Medicine
- Testing for patients only
Auburn University Medical Clinic
- Testing symptomatic and asymptomatic people
- Call 334-844-9825 to answer a series of questions and set up an appointment to be tested
- Testing by appointment only Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Auburn Urgent Care
- Rapid testing
Chambers County Health Department
- Offering testing on Tuesdays until Feb. 23 from 1-3 p.m.
- Call 334-756-0758 to make an appointment
Clinic on Sixth
- Offering nasal and mouth swab tests
- Offering rapid testing by appointment
- Call 334-737-6880 for an appointment
East Alabama Medical Center
- Call 334-528-SICk to be screened. Call center is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Can request an appointment online on EAMC’s website
- Does not offer tests for travel, negative retest to return to work or PCR test
Lee County Health Department
- Testing Jan. 28, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25 from 1-3 p.m.
- Call 334-745-5765 to make an appointment
Macon County Health Department
- Testing on Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 18 from 1-3 p.m.
- Call 334-727-1800 for an appointment
Main Street Family Care (Alexander City)
- Must register online for testing appointment on Main Street Family Care’s website
- Offering viral, rapid antigen and antibody testing
Main Street Family Care (Valley)
- Must register online for testing appointment on Main Street Family Care’s website
- Offering viral, rapid antigen and antibody testing
Our Home Pharmacy
- Call 334-887-8780 or 334-444-4977 for a testing appointment
- Rapid and antibody testing
Quality of Life Health Services (LaFayette)
- Call for an appointment at 334-864-8659
- Must contact facility for available dates and times
Quality of Life Health Services (Phenix City)
- Call for an appointment at 334-560-5393
- Must contact facility for available dates and times
Quality of Life Health Services (Tuskegee)
- Call for an appointment at 334-727-7211
- Must contact facility for available dates and times
Russell County Health Department
- Testing on Wednesdays until Feb. 24 from 1-3 p.m.
- Call 334-297-0251 for an appointment
Stopwatch Urgent Care
- Testing by appointment only
- Sign up for an appointment online on Stopwatch Urgent Care’s website
- Rapid and PCR testing