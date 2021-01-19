 Skip to main content
Where you can get a COVID-19 test locally
COVID-19 in Lee County

In this March file photo, EAMC nurses handle a coronavirus test at the drive-thru testing center located at the old Health Plus Fitness Center in Auburn.

 Sara Palczewski/

Wondering where you can get a COVID-19 test? Here’s a look at where you can get tested locally:

American Family Care

  • Walk-in testing

Auburn Pediatric and Adult Medicine

  • Testing for patients only

Auburn University Medical Clinic

  • Testing symptomatic and asymptomatic people
  • Call 334-844-9825 to answer a series of questions and set up an appointment to be tested
  • Testing by appointment only Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Auburn Urgent Care

  • Rapid testing

Chambers County Health Department

  • Offering testing on Tuesdays until Feb. 23 from 1-3 p.m.
  • Call 334-756-0758 to make an appointment

Clinic on Sixth

  • Offering nasal and mouth swab tests
  • Offering rapid testing by appointment
  • Call 334-737-6880 for an appointment

East Alabama Medical Center

  • Call 334-528-SICk to be screened. Call center is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Can request an appointment online on EAMC’s website
  • Does not offer tests for travel, negative retest to return to work or PCR test

Lee County Health Department

  • Testing Jan. 28, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25 from 1-3 p.m.
  • Call 334-745-5765 to make an appointment

Macon County Health Department

  • Testing on Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 18 from 1-3 p.m.
  • Call 334-727-1800 for an appointment

Main Street Family Care (Alexander City)

Main Street Family Care (Valley)

Our Home Pharmacy

  • Call 334-887-8780 or 334-444-4977 for a testing appointment
  • Rapid and antibody testing

Quality of Life Health Services (LaFayette)

  • Call for an appointment at 334-864-8659
  • Must contact facility for available dates and times

Quality of Life Health Services (Phenix City)

  • Call for an appointment at 334-560-5393
  • Must contact facility for available dates and times

Quality of Life Health Services (Tuskegee)

  • Call for an appointment at 334-727-7211
  • Must contact facility for available dates and times

Russell County Health Department

  • Testing on Wednesdays until Feb. 24 from 1-3 p.m.
  • Call 334-297-0251 for an appointment

Stopwatch Urgent Care

Tallapoosa County Health Department

  • Testing on Tuesdays until Jan. 26 from 1-3 p.m.
  • Call 256-329-0531 for an appointment

More Information

If you know of other places in the Lee County-area offering the COVID-19 tests, let us know. Email sarap@oanow.com with the information. 

 
 
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

