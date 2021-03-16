Where you can go if a tornado watch is issued in Lee County, Ivey issues state of emergency ahead of severe weather

There will be multiple safer locations opening throughout Lee County if a tornado watch is issued on Wednesday.
The Lee County Emergency Management Agency released a list of safer locations that will open only in the event a tornado watch is issued ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather.
The locations that will open if a tornado watch is issued are as follows:
- Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 S. Gay St., Auburn
- Open Door Tabernacle Church, 2089 Lee Rd. 42, Opelika
- Providence Baptist Church, 2807 Lee Rd. 166, Opelika
- Greater Peace Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Ave., Opelika
- Smiths Station Ruritan Club, 2000 Lee Rd. 430, Smiths Station
- Southern Union Community College Basement of the Business and Tech Center, 1701 Lafayette Pwky., Opelika
- Greene Hall, 1130 Wire Rd., Auburn
- Ralph Brown Draughan Library, 231 Mell St., Auburn
On Tuesday, Lee County EMA was urging the community to make a plan for what they will do during a tornado watch ahead of the weather on Wednesday.
“Preparedness is key for serious weather events like Wednesday will be,” the agency posted on its Facebook page.
The City of Auburn Public Safety Department is also reminding citizens that they and members of their households should have an emergency action plan in place ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather.
“When a storm system has the potential to develop high wind and tornadic activity, be prepared to go to a safe location on short notice,” Auburn said in a news release. “Have multiple methods of receiving weather alerts and information, especially throughout the nighttime hours. If you live in a mobile home, be prepared to move to a more suitable location in the event that a tornado watch is issued.”
The city recommends having a charged cell phone and wall charger, flashlight, radio, prescription medications and extra face masks on hand during severe weather.
Part of Lee County is under a moderate risk area and part is under an enhanced risk area for severe weather Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. The moderate risk includes the chance of strong, long-track tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour and golf-ball-sized hail.
The enhanced risk includes the chance of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service at Birmingham.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency to ensure the state is ready to act in any way needed from the state level. The state of emergency goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s weather.
“Please make preparations now in the event your area is impacted in some way,” Ivey said. “I will continue keeping a close eye on the system and encourage every Alabamian to do the same.’"