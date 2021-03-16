Where you can go if a tornado watch is issued in Lee County, Ivey issues state of emergency ahead of severe weather

“When a storm system has the potential to develop high wind and tornadic activity, be prepared to go to a safe location on short notice,” Auburn said in a news release. “Have multiple methods of receiving weather alerts and information, especially throughout the nighttime hours. If you live in a mobile home, be prepared to move to a more suitable location in the event that a tornado watch is issued.”

The city recommends having a charged cell phone and wall charger, flashlight, radio, prescription medications and extra face masks on hand during severe weather.

Part of Lee County is under a moderate risk area and part is under an enhanced risk area for severe weather Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. The moderate risk includes the chance of strong, long-track tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour and golf-ball-sized hail.

The enhanced risk includes the chance of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service at Birmingham.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency to ensure the state is ready to act in any way needed from the state level. The state of emergency goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s weather.

“Please make preparations now in the event your area is impacted in some way,” Ivey said. “I will continue keeping a close eye on the system and encourage every Alabamian to do the same.’"

