Which businesses are open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?

The following list confirms businesses open and closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Lee County:

United States Post Office

Open New Year’s Eve. No mail service on New Year’s Day. UPS and Fed Ex will run New Year’s Eve.

Banks

Most are open New Year’s Eve, closed New Year’s Day.

ABC stores

Open New Year’s Eve, closed New Year’s Day

State of Alabama offices

Open New Year’s Eve, closed New Year’s Day

Federal offices

Open New Year’s Eve, closed New Year’s Day

City of Auburn offices

Most city facilities will be closed New Year’s Day; however, no changes to the garbage, trash and recycling pickup schedules. The following facilities will close early on New Year’s Eve:

- Yarbrough Tennis Center will close at 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve