Which restaurants are open on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day?
Which restaurants are open on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day?

061617 Moes BBQ

Pictured is Moe's BBQ, one of many restaurants participating in the inaugural Downtown Auburn Restaurant Week.

 Todd Van Emst/

Looking for a place to eat on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day? That's always tricky, but especially this year. Here's a list: 

Ariccia Cucina Italiana

Location: 241 S. College St., Auburn

New Year’s Eve: Breakfast, lunch and dinner by reservation only; open until midnight

New Year’s Day: Breakfast, lunch and dinner by reservation only

Another Broken Egg

Location: 2311 Bent Creek Rd. #22, Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Auburn Nutrition

Location: 715 E. Glenn Ave. #101, Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 7 a.m. to noon

New Year’s Day: closed

Barberitos

Location: 1619 Opelika Rd. #120, Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 11a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Baumhower’s Victory Grill

Location: 2353 Bent Creek Rd., Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burger King

Location: 1740 S College St., Auburn | 415 2nd Ave., Opelika | 1400 Columbus Pkwy, Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Chappy’s Deli

Location: 754 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Year’s Day: closed

Charlie's Family Kitchen

Location: 2900 E. University Dr. Ste. 160, Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day: closed

Chick-Fil-A:

Location: 1627 Opelika Road, Suite 54, Auburn | 2052 Tiger Town Pkwy, Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 10: 30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cracker Barrel

Location: 1051 Fox Run Ave., Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Domino’s

Location: 175 N College St., Auburn | 1100 S College St., Suite 108, Auburn | 1451 Gateway Dr., Suite A, Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Location: 2049 S. College St., Auburn | 171 N. College St., Auburn | 2103 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Five Guys

Location: 121 N. College St., Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hardee’s

Location: 800 Wire Rd., Auburn | 1902 Marvyn Pkwy, Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Honey Baked Ham Company

Location: 1451 Gateway Dr., Suite C, Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Huddle House

Location: 2020 Gateway Dr., Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Location: 1580 Opelika Rd, Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mandarin House, Taste of Asia

Location: 3800 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

McAlisters Deli

Location: 1651 E. University Dr., Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

McDonald’s

Location: 224 E Magnolia Ave., Auburn | 2372 S College St., Auburn | 2057 Tiger Town Pkwy, Opelika | 1104 Columbus Pkwy, Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que

Location: 2319 Bent Creek Rd., #100, Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Moe’s Southwest

Location: 114 W Magnolia Ave., Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Momma Goldberg’s

Location: 500 W Magnolia Ave., Auburn | 133 W Longleaf Dr., Auburn | 2701 Frederick Rd., Suite 104, Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 12 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Newk’s Eatery

Location: 340 S Gay St., Auburn | 2664 Enterprise Dr., Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Year’s Day: closed

Olive Garden

Location: 2254 Tiger Town Pkwy, Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

One Bike Coffee

Location: 2415 Moores Mill Rd., Unit 130, Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Year’s Day: closed

Panda Express

Location: 2096 Interstate Dr., Opelika | 1310 Wilmore Dr., Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Panera Bread

Location: 1550 Opelika Rd., Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Red Lobster

Location: 1805 Opelika Rd., Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Ross House Coffee

Location: 150 N. Ross St., Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Year’s Day: closed

Smoothie King

Location: 2311 Bent Creek Rd. Suite 100, Auburn | 1499 S. College St, Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sonic

Location: 1703 S College St., Auburn | 322 N Dean Road, Auburn | 2100 Frederick Road, Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Starbucks

Location: 1121 S College St, Auburn | 1619 Opelika Road, #100, Auburn | 2056 Interstate Dr., Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Subway

Location: 334 W Magnolia Ave., Auburn | 1791 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn | 600 Webster Road, Auburn | 2101 Frederick Road, Opelika | 1017 Columbus Pkwy, Opelika | 7730 AL-51, Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Taco Bell

Location: 271 S Gay St., Auburn | 2027 S College St., Auburn | 2400 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika | 1300 Columbus Pkwy, Opelika

New Year’s Eve: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Taco Mama

Location: 140 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

New Year’s Day: closed

Waffle House

Location: 2064 Interstate Dr., Opelika | 9907 Fox Run Pkwy., Opelika | 1738 Opelika Rd., Auburn | 2346 Bent Creek Rd., Auburn | 2167 S. College St., Auburn

New Year’s Eve: 24 hours

New Year’s Day: 24 hours

In addition to restaurants open, delivery services like DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats will operate under normal business hours on both Thursday and Friday.

Make sure to call ahead before leaving to make sure you won’t pull up to an empty drive through window, or a curbside pick-up only restaurant.

Editor's Note: These are a few that we've verified are open - if you've got more email the information to Abby Driggers at adriggers@oanow.com.

