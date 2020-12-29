Which restaurants are open on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day?

Looking for a place to eat on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day? That's always tricky, but especially this year. Here's a list:
Ariccia Cucina Italiana
Location: 241 S. College St., Auburn
New Year’s Eve: Breakfast, lunch and dinner by reservation only; open until midnight
New Year’s Day: Breakfast, lunch and dinner by reservation only
Another Broken Egg
Location: 2311 Bent Creek Rd. #22, Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Auburn Nutrition
Location: 715 E. Glenn Ave. #101, Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 7 a.m. to noon
New Year’s Day: closed
Barberitos
Location: 1619 Opelika Rd. #120, Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 11a.m. to 9 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Baumhower’s Victory Grill
Location: 2353 Bent Creek Rd., Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Burger King
Location: 1740 S College St., Auburn | 415 2nd Ave., Opelika | 1400 Columbus Pkwy, Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Chappy’s Deli
Location: 754 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New Year’s Day: closed
Charlie's Family Kitchen
Location: 2900 E. University Dr. Ste. 160, Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day: closed
Chick-Fil-A:
Location: 1627 Opelika Road, Suite 54, Auburn | 2052 Tiger Town Pkwy, Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 10: 30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cracker Barrel
Location: 1051 Fox Run Ave., Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Domino’s
Location: 175 N College St., Auburn | 1100 S College St., Suite 108, Auburn | 1451 Gateway Dr., Suite A, Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Dunkin’ Donuts
Location: 2049 S. College St., Auburn | 171 N. College St., Auburn | 2103 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Five Guys
Location: 121 N. College St., Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Hardee’s
Location: 800 Wire Rd., Auburn | 1902 Marvyn Pkwy, Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Honey Baked Ham Company
Location: 1451 Gateway Dr., Suite C, Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Huddle House
Location: 2020 Gateway Dr., Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kentucky Fried Chicken
Location: 1580 Opelika Rd, Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mandarin House, Taste of Asia
Location: 3800 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
McAlisters Deli
Location: 1651 E. University Dr., Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
McDonald’s
Location: 224 E Magnolia Ave., Auburn | 2372 S College St., Auburn | 2057 Tiger Town Pkwy, Opelika | 1104 Columbus Pkwy, Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que
Location: 2319 Bent Creek Rd., #100, Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Moe’s Southwest
Location: 114 W Magnolia Ave., Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Momma Goldberg’s
Location: 500 W Magnolia Ave., Auburn | 133 W Longleaf Dr., Auburn | 2701 Frederick Rd., Suite 104, Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 12 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Newk’s Eatery
Location: 340 S Gay St., Auburn | 2664 Enterprise Dr., Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New Year’s Day: closed
Olive Garden
Location: 2254 Tiger Town Pkwy, Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
One Bike Coffee
Location: 2415 Moores Mill Rd., Unit 130, Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New Year’s Day: closed
Panda Express
Location: 2096 Interstate Dr., Opelika | 1310 Wilmore Dr., Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Panera Bread
Location: 1550 Opelika Rd., Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Red Lobster
Location: 1805 Opelika Rd., Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Ross House Coffee
Location: 150 N. Ross St., Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New Year’s Day: closed
Smoothie King
Location: 2311 Bent Creek Rd. Suite 100, Auburn | 1499 S. College St, Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sonic
Location: 1703 S College St., Auburn | 322 N Dean Road, Auburn | 2100 Frederick Road, Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Starbucks
Location: 1121 S College St, Auburn | 1619 Opelika Road, #100, Auburn | 2056 Interstate Dr., Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Subway
Location: 334 W Magnolia Ave., Auburn | 1791 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn | 600 Webster Road, Auburn | 2101 Frederick Road, Opelika | 1017 Columbus Pkwy, Opelika | 7730 AL-51, Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Taco Bell
Location: 271 S Gay St., Auburn | 2027 S College St., Auburn | 2400 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika | 1300 Columbus Pkwy, Opelika
New Year’s Eve: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Taco Mama
Location: 140 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
New Year’s Day: closed
Waffle House
Location: 2064 Interstate Dr., Opelika | 9907 Fox Run Pkwy., Opelika | 1738 Opelika Rd., Auburn | 2346 Bent Creek Rd., Auburn | 2167 S. College St., Auburn
New Year’s Eve: 24 hours
New Year’s Day: 24 hours
In addition to restaurants open, delivery services like DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats will operate under normal business hours on both Thursday and Friday.
Make sure to call ahead before leaving to make sure you won’t pull up to an empty drive through window, or a curbside pick-up only restaurant.
Editor's Note: These are a few that we've verified are open - if you've got more email the information to Abby Driggers at adriggers@oanow.com.