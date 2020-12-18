Which restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Spend too much time baking cookies? Or maybe your dog ate half of the Christmas meal you made.

If that's the case, don't worry, there are several dining options open in the area on Christmas Eve, and even a few on Christmas Day.

Here is a list of restaurants, that we know of, that will be serving guests on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Ariccia Cucina Italiana

Location: 241 S. College St., Auburn

241 S. College St., Auburn Christmas Eve: Breakfast, lunch and dinner by reservation only

Breakfast, lunch and dinner by reservation only Christmas Day: Breakfast, lunch and dinner by reservation only

Another Broken Egg

Location: 2311 Bent Creek Rd. #22, Auburn

2311 Bent Creek Rd. #22, Auburn Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Auburn Nutrition

Location: 715 E. Glenn Ave. #101, Auburn

715 E. Glenn Ave. #101, Auburn Christmas Eve: 7 – 11 a.m.

7 – 11 a.m. Christmas Day: Closed

Barberitos