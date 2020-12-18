 Skip to main content
Which restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?
Eating out on Christmas

Steven Edwards, manager of Waffle House on West Glenn Avenue in Auburn, prepares Christmas Eve for the Christmas Day rush.

 Katherine Haas/Opelika-Auburn Ne

Spend too much time baking cookies? Or maybe your dog ate half of the Christmas meal you made. 

If that's the case, don't worry, there are several dining options open in the area on Christmas Eve, and even a few on Christmas Day. 

Here is a list of restaurants, that we know of, that will be serving guests on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: 

Ariccia Cucina Italiana

  • Location: 241 S. College St., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: Breakfast, lunch and dinner by reservation only
  • Christmas Day: Breakfast, lunch and dinner by reservation only

Another Broken Egg

  • Location: 2311 Bent Creek Rd. #22, Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Auburn Nutrition

  • Location: 715 E. Glenn Ave. #101, Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 7 – 11 a.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Barberitos

  • Location: 1619 Opelika Rd. #120, Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: Will be open, still working on hours
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Baumhower’s Victory Grill

  • Location: 2353 Bent Creek Rd., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Burger King

  • Location: Multiple locations
  • Christmas Eve: Open until 8 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Chappy’s Deli

  • Location: 754 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Five Guys

  • Location: 121 N. College St., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Honey Baked Ham Company

  • Location: 1451 Gateway Dr. Suite C, Opelika
  • Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Huddle House

  • Location: 2020 Gateway Dr., Opelika
  • Christmas Eve: 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Laredo Mexican Grill

  • Location: 1832 Opelika Rd, Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 10:45 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Mandarin House – Taste of Asia

  • Location: 3800 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
  • Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.

McAlisters Deli

  • Location: 1651 E. University Dr., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

McDonald’s

  • Location: Opelika location
  • Christmas Eve: Normal hours
  • Christmas Day: Normal hours

Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que

  • Location: 2319 Bent Creek Rd. #100, Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: Kitchen closed but the bar will be open
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Moe’s Southwest

  • Location: 114 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Momma Goldberg's 

  • Location: Multiple locations
  • Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

One Bike Coffee

  • Location: 2415 Moores Mille Rd. Unit 130, Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: - 3 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Panera Bread

  • Location: 1550 Opelika Rd., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: Normal hours
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Red Lobster

  • Location: 1805 Opelika Rd., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 11:30 a.m. - about 8 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Ross House Coffee

  • Location: 150 N. Ross St., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Smoothie King

  • Location: 2311 Bent Creek Rd. Suite 100, Auburn & 1499 S. College St, Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Taco Mama

  • Location: 140 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

The Depot

  • Location: 124 Mitcham Ave., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 5 – 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

The Gazer Co.

  • Location: 1188 Opelika Rd. Suite H, Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: Normal hours
  • Christmas Day: Closed

The Hound

  • Location: 124 Tichenor Ave., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Waffle House

  • Location: 2064 Interstate Dr., Opelika | 9907 Fox Run Pkwy., Opelika | 1738 Opelika Rd., Auburn | 2346 Bent Creek Rd., Auburn | 2167 S. College St., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 24 hours
  • Christmas Day: 24 hours

More Information

These are a few that we've verified are open - if you've got more email the information to Sara Palczewski at sarap@oanow.com.

