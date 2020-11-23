Which restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving?

Did you accidentally burn your turkey? Or maybe your dog ate the half of the Thanksgiving meal you made.
If that's the case, don't worry, there are several dining options open in the area on Thanksgiving Day.
Here is a list with some of the restaurants that will be serving guests on Thanksgivings:
Auburn Marriott Opelika Hotel at Grand National
- Location: 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika
- Hours: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. seatings
- Thanksgiving menu: Thanksgiving buffet
- Price: $42/person, $21/child age 6-12, free for children age 5 and younger
Cracker Barrel
- Location: 1051 Fox Run Avenue, Opelika
- Hours: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Thanksgiving menu items: Turkey n' Dressing meal, chocolate pecan pie, pecan pie, apple pecan streusel, apple pie
Good Karma
- Location: 1409 S. College St., Auburn
- Hours: 4 - 9 p.m.
- Thanksgiving menu items: Pay what you can Thanksgiving Dinner. Dinner is mostly for college students who are not able to go home and celebrate with family, but everyone is welcome.
Waffle House
- Locations: 2064 Interstate Drive, Opelika; 907 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika; 1738 Opelika Road, Auburn; 2346 Bent Creek Road, Auburn; 2167 South College Street; 110 West Glenn Avenue, Auburn
- Hours: 24 hours
