Whitten to take over Auburn Public Library

Tyler Whitten, then the assistant director of the Auburn Public Library, told a local newspaper nearly a decade ago that, “I could see myself retiring from the city of Auburn.”
Sure enough, Whitten is still here. On Sept. 1, he will become the director of the Auburn Public Library.
“The Auburn Public Library is a pillar in our community, and Tyler has played a large role in its success over the last 19 years,” said City Manager Jim Buston. “I look forward to seeing him lead the Auburn Public Library into even more success as he steps into this new role.”
Whitten holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Jacksonville State University. He also has two master’s degrees – one in history from Jacksonville State and another in library and information studies from the University of Alabama.
Whitten will replace former director Chris Warren, who will take over as library director for the Dothan Houston County Library System.
“Auburn quickly became my home, and serving this community that has meant so much to me, both professionally and personally, has become a lifelong passion,” Whitten said.
The new director started out as a reference librarian in 2001, assisting patrons and supervising the library on nights and weekends. He also helped former director Margie Huffman move the library from its former location on Ross Street to its current home on Thach Avenue.
Whitten was later promoted to technical services coordinator, and has spent the last 12 years as assistant library director, overseeing the daily operations of the library, as noted in a 2011 profile by The Auburn Plainsman. He tackled everything from scheduling and resolving patron concerns to supervising and coaching library staff. Whitten also implemented the library’s digital downloads service and wrote and secured competitive grants.
“I’m looking forward to a future of firsts,” Whitten said. “As the world changes and adapts to new circumstances, we must ensure that the library is available to our patrons in the ways that are meaningful and practical for them, whether that’s through an email exchange or a conversation in the facility.”
