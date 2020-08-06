Whitten to take over Auburn Public Library

Tyler Whitten, then the assistant director of the Auburn Public Library, told a local newspaper nearly a decade ago that, “I could see myself retiring from the city of Auburn.”

Sure enough, Whitten is still here. On Sept. 1, he will become the director of the Auburn Public Library.

“The Auburn Public Library is a pillar in our community, and Tyler has played a large role in its success over the last 19 years,” said City Manager Jim Buston. “I look forward to seeing him lead the Auburn Public Library into even more success as he steps into this new role.”

Whitten holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Jacksonville State University. He also has two master’s degrees – one in history from Jacksonville State and another in library and information studies from the University of Alabama.

Whitten will replace former director Chris Warren, who will take over as library director for the Dothan Houston County Library System.

“Auburn quickly became my home, and serving this community that has meant so much to me, both professionally and personally, has become a lifelong passion,” Whitten said.