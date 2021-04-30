Who would steal the sign from an independent bookstore? Well Red in Auburn just wants theirs back

A road sign has been stolen from Well Red, an Auburn coffee and wine shop and independent bookstore, according to owner Richard Tomasello.

Five college-aged males were caught on the business’ security surveillance camera around 3 a.m. Friday, according to Tomasello. Staff members first noticed the sign’s disappearance around 6 a.m.

The wooden sign features the Well Red name, a fox reading a book and the words “coffee,” “books” and “wine” spelt out around the two-foot diameter round sign. The sign hung from a wooden frame that remains on the 223 Opelika Road property.

Tomasello filed a report with the Auburn Police Department Friday morning, but says Well Red would like to avoid felony charges and just wants the sign back undamaged.

“We’re trying to not go that route and press charges,” Tomasello said. “Anyone can call us anonymously and talk about getting the sign back.”

The shop asks anyone with information on the stolen sign or the people who were trespassing to contact them at 334-246-3021.

