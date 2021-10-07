Who's gonna be the big winner from this weekend's Auburn-Georgia game? The City of Auburn's economy

“We’re trying to do business with an empty wagon, so to speak. We’ve got as much stuff in here as we can get from our manufacturers, so we’re going to be OK,” he said.

Johnston has been getting his new staff ready for the craziness of a weekend centered around a game against the nation's No. 2 team in a rivalry that dates back to 1892.

Rachel Acosta the manager of Wrapsody boutique is expecting a lot of foot traffic from the big game as well.

“We are heavily staffed for the weekend and are expecting to be busy,” she said. “It brings us back to 2019, and I have a feeling it’s going to be just as busy.”

The last full capacity Auburn home game against a Southeastern Conference opponent was in 2019 against Alabama. Fans and businesses are excited to "get back to normal" by once again filling up Jordan-Hare Stadium with 81,451 fans.

“I think people are more excited and will appreciate going back to games since a lot of people didn’t really get to go last year,” said Chloe Floyd, general manager of Behind the Glass boutique.