Why are COVID hospitalizations at February levels at EAMC but patients on ventilators have dropped sharply?

For the fourth straight day, EAMC on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.

In February, EAMC had 45 patients hospitalized and eight on ventilators. In the past five days of August, it's had between 42 and 44 COVID patients.

Why, when the number of COVID-19 patients has reached February levels, has ventilator use declined?

Dr. Michael Roberts, EAMC’s chief of staff, cites two things.

First, he and other physicians have learned new tactics over the past 15 months. “Some are plans we do in the hospital setting,” Roberts said, “while others—such as infusions of monoclonal antibodies—are done in an effort to prevent hospitalization.”

Second, Roberts points to the average age of COVID-19 patients. “Prior to vaccines being available,” he said, “the majority of our patients were 65 and older and therefore more likely to have health issues that—when combined with COVID-19—can make it difficult for their body to keep up.”

Roberts said people in the 65-and-up age group have been more willing to accept the vaccine as soon as it became available than other age groups. He references the average age of COVID patients in Alabama, which in July dropped to 54.

“At EAMC, we’ve had many in their 30s, 40s and 50s,” Roberts said of hospitalized COVID patients. “So while ventilator usage is down, we still have patients who become very sick from COVID, and, sadly, some across several age brackets who die from COVID.”