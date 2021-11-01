Why is the wild turkey population dropping? AU professor intends to find out

“We’ll have a recording unit, or microphone, 30 feet up in a tree to record all the turkey gobbles in the area,” Gulsby said. “We’ll have about 90 devices across the state, so the artificial intelligence will allow us to go through more data.

“Knowing when the turkeys are gobbling tells us the timing of their reproductive activities,” Gulsby said.

During this research project Gulsby will be looking at where the birds are more abundant and where they are less abundant, how population differs from one property to another, and the characteristics of each property.

He will also determine the timing of turkey gobbling and how it’s influenced by hunting pressure, determine the proportion of male turkeys capable of fertilizing clutches of eggs, and monitor success and failure rates of nests.

While monitoring turkey nests, Gulsby will be researching the cause of nest failure and the survival rate of young turkeys and will test for diseases.

“It’s important that any hunted species is hunted sustainably,” Gulsby said. “The best thing hunters can do is get involved with conservation organizations like Alabama Wildlife Federation and Turkeys for Tomorrow because they fund the research that’s needed to ensure the populations are sustainable in the future.”