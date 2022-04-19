Why preserve minority majority districts? Redistricting questions answered in first Opelika forum

At an Opelika redistricting public workshop on Monday night, Ward 5 citizens wanted to know why some district lines were shifted and specifically why Wards 1 and 2 are remaining minority majority.

About a dozen Ward 5 residents came to the meeting to learn and ask questions.

Matt Mosley, Opelika's planning director, had most of the answers, along with charts, graphics and lots of statistics.

“We tried to shift people around as much as we could to make sense based on geography - based on all sorts of different criteria - to make sure that they balance as best we could,” Mosley said.

Ward 2 councilwoman Erica Baker Norris said her ward and Ward 1 developed as minority majority districts from a lawsuit “where African Americans did not feel they were represented equally.”

Mosley said the proposed plan keeps those two wards as minority majority districts. The city is required by law to have at least one district that is minority majority, but because of the current makeup of the city, Mosley said, “It makes sense to have two.”

The redistricting process happens once every 10 years, after the census data arrives. According to the latest census, Opelika increased by about 4,500 people from 2010 to 2020, about a 17% increase, Mosley said.

Because Wards 2, 4 and 5 had significant growth over the last 10 years, Mosley said some members of those wards had to be moved into Wards 1 and 3.

Mosley said the area south of Ballard Avenue was chosen to leave Ward 5 and join Ward 2, in order to maintain Ward 2 as a minority majority district. If another section was chosen, Mosley said, it could have changed the status of Ward 2.

The city is not allowed to design the districts solely on the purpose of race, but it is also required to maintain the two minority majority districts.

Norris asked Mosley if there was any consideration done to even out the diversity in the other wards that don’t require a majority African American population.

“No," Mosley replied. "When we look at placing people in different districts, we cannot gerrymander, so we can’t move people around solely on race, although we still are required to make sure that we keep core communities or ethnic or racial minorities together and that we don’t dilute the current vote.”

At this point, City Attorney Guy Gunter spoke up.

“What you need to take into consideration once you start shifting populations, it has a ripple effect on everybody else," Gunter said. "It ripples around the city."

Changes could still be made to the proposed plan, Mosley said, but “it could also trip one of the other requirements.”

Mosley explained that each ward within the redistricting map must meet the following qualifications:

Be as close as possible to an equal population within 5% plus or minus.

Should have a single unbroken border.

Should be as compact as possible.

Must be easily identified by manmade boundaries such as center lines of streets, railroads and waterways.

Should keep neighborhoods intact within the same district.

Should avoid the unnecessary pairing of incumbent councilmen.

“No district should be drawn for the purpose of diluting the voting strength of any language, ethnic or racial minority group.”

After receiving the census results, the city tries to balance the wards evenly, make sure there’s equal representation in each one, and make sure to meet the federal and state criteria, Mosley said.

Gunter also said Opelika is limited by legislation to five districts and therefore cannot increase the number of wards.

Elaine Burton, a Ward 5 resident and Opelika native, attended the meeting and said she appreciated the transparency as well as Mosley's expertise.

“I thought this workshop was well-planned,” Burton said. “I love the fact that he gave us graphics and stuff like that, and he was able to explain thoroughly about how decisions were made.”

This was the first workshop hosted by the City of Opelika after Billy Allen, president of the Lee County NAACP, requested at a city council meeting that the city hold public workshops for each of the five wards.

“This is an opportunity for us to get feedback on the proposed plan before the council looks at it and ultimately adopts a plan,” Mosley said.

For each public workshop, Mosley displays maps in the meeting room of each ward for citizens to compare the proposed changes to the current boundaries lines, and he gives a presentation explaining the process of redistricting.

“I really enjoyed the conversation,” Mosley said after the meeting. “People had a lot of the same comments that I initially looked at, so I really think we’ve come up with what I feel is the best plan. But we’ll reevaluate the comments that were given tonight and see if we can provide some clarity on them."

Citizens can view the recommended plan and map in the Office of the City Clerk at 204 S. Seventh St. during business hours or on the city’s website at www.opelika-al.gov.

The city has about five months left to finalize the boundary lines.

Upcoming workshops

Ward 3: Wednesday, April 20, 5:30 p.m., Denson Rec Center; Pottery Room, 1102 Denson Drive.

Ward 4: Thursday, April 21, 5:30 p.m., EAMC Education Center; Azalea Room, 2027 Pepperell Parkway.

Ward 1: Monday, April 25, 5:30 p.m., Covington Rec Center; Classroom, 213 Carver Ave.

Ward 2: Tuesday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., Opelika Learning Center; Cafeteria, 214 Jeter St.