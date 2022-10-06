Why was Grant Gow named Opelika Police Officer of the Year? He saved three people's lives

Officer Grant Gow, 26, has been named Opelika Police Officer of the Year on Tuesday.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said that in Gow’s short career he has saved the lives of three people so far.

Gow has previously received Life-Saver Awards for two of these incidents. While responding to a car crash in 2021, Gow applied a tourniquet to a victim, and while responding to a robbery and assault in June, he applied a tourniquet to a gunshot victim and kept him from bleeding out.

About two weeks after saving the gunshot victim, Gow saved someone from a drug overdose by administering Narcan.

“We started putting our heads together about who deserves this looking from our seat overall in the department, who really stands out, and it’s kind of hard to beat somebody that’s saved three lives,” Healey said.

While watching the videos from these three incidents, Healey said, you can see how Gow calmly talks to people, encourages them and lets them know what’s going on.

“I just like helping people,” Gow said in an earlier interview. “I always wanted to be a police officer since middle school and finally got to do it when I got out of the Army.”

Gow joined law enforcement after being in the Army for six years and serving as a sergeant. He is married to Jennifer, a veterinary student at Auburn University.