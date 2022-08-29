'Wild animals acting suspicious': Pet owners warned after rabid bobcat discovered near Beauregard

A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian.

Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.

“We just need to let everybody know that we’ve had a positive bobcat there, so we’ve got rabies in that area,” Bruce said. “Make sure your pets are vaccinated. Be on the lookout for any wild animals acting suspicious.”

According to Bruce, the bobcat came out of the lake on Wednesday and started chasing other animals as well as the property owners. When a Lee County sheriff’s deputy arrived, the bobcat went after him as well. The deputy shot the bobcat and took it in. It was submitted it to the lab on Thursday and tested positive for rabies on Friday.

“If you see a wild animal that’s not in a particular place that he should be, start thinking about rabies,” Bruce said. “Typically, bobcats are going to avoid people, they’re going to avoid your yard, they’re not going to come on your property, they’re going to be out in the woods. This one actually swam across the lake. It came out of the lake looking for trouble.”

He also listed nocturnal animals such as raccoons being out during the day time as an example of possible rabies. He says 50% of rabies cases in Alabama are found in raccoons.

Rabies is transmitted through saliva getting into bite wounds or into the mouth, nose and eyes.

Bruce said it’s very rare for a bobcat to have rabies.

Bruce said people should keep pets and farm animals vaccinated to protect them against rabies. Alabama requires dogs, cats and ferrets three months or older to be vaccinated every year unless they are on a three-year vaccination plan.

“When 70% of the pets are vaccinated, it’s a barrier from the wild community to your home of coming in contact with rabies,” Bruce said.

Bruce says there are two forms of rabies: furious and dumb. Furious rabies, in which wild animals appear to be agitated and drool excessively, is the more common of the two. In dumb rabies, wild animals may appear tame and seem to have no fear of humans.

Bruce does not recommend confronting an animal suspected of rabies.

“Watch young children, particularly being out in in the yard or around wild animals,” Bruce said. “You need to get your pets up, get yourself up, and get out of harm’s way because they can attack.”

If you see an animal and suspects rabies, call Lee County Animal Control at 334-737-7013.