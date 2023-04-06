Will Mathews, the city of Auburn’s new Executive Director of Public Safety, has worked in law enforcement for 31 years. All three decades have been in Auburn. By his own recollection, he has spent the majority of his career working alongside the now former Executive Director of Public Safety, Paul Register.

Mathews, now 52, says he and Register have stair-stepped through their careers with Auburn Public Safety together. When Register was a Sergeant, Mathews was a Corporal. When Register was a Captain, Mathews was a Lieutenant. As Deputy Director of Public safety, it would seem taking the helm of the executive director position after Register’s exit would be a natural transition for Mathews.

Mathews says that when Register first approached him about taking over the executive director position, there was a mix of emotions. “Excitement” and “hesitance” were both words he used to describe the opportunity.

“He thankfully had the confidence in me to recommend me to the city manager as his replacement once he retired,” Mathews said regarding Register. “We knew each other very well, kind of know how each other think. And so it was a very natural progression and a very natural transition for us to take. And I’m certainly very thankful to him and the city manager for the opportunity.”

Mathews took the lead position in Auburn public safety this past February when Register himself retired after 30 years.

Mathews’ career in public safety, however, took root in a slightly off-kilter path. He actually came up in a firefighter family in Prattville. But while still in high school, he worked part-time at his local K-Mart where he took to chasing after shoplifters. He says it was then that he caught the law enforcement bug.

“I just kind of became fascinated with the whole law enforcement aspect,” Mathews said. “Through doing that I got to interact with some police officers here and there. But I just really found satisfaction with doing that type of an enforcement.” He now jokes that he went from the blue light special at K-mart to the blue lights of the police department.

Mathews came to Auburn for college in 1988. He studied engineering for his first year, but then changed his major to Criminal Justice. He says engineering just wasn’t “his thing” so he switched directions and followed his heart instead. He graduated from Auburn in 1992 and decided to stay and make Auburn his home.

“I just never left,” Mathews said. “I started a career here with the city and married a local girl and built a family and built a career. It is very typical Auburn story. You know, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Mathews started his law enforcement career with a part-time job at the Auburn University Police Department as a security monitor. He was also a reserve Deputy Sheriff with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He says both jobs gave him practical law enforcement experience to go along with the criminal justice theory and constitutional law that he learned while at Auburn.

After graduation he spent seven years as a patrolman working with the public in Auburn. Mathews called it a sobering position that causes young police men and women to grow up quickly. He calls it the one essential position in the police department.

“The patrol officer responds to the 911 calls and the wrecks and the calls for assistance, you have to have those, and so that is the quintessential law enforcement function within law enforcement within police,” Mathews said.

Mathews was promoted to Corporal in 1999 where his leadership began to shine. During this time he pushed for mobile computing systems to be used in the patrol cars, something that is now standard in precincts across the country. The technology was relatively remedial by today’s standards — VHS recorders in the patrol car trunks and “laptops” that were anything but laptops. But it led to normalizing computers and cameras in Auburn’s squad cars. Mathews says he’s been involved in the technology aspects of public safety ever since.

In 2015, Mathews was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police. He became the first Assistant Chief to run the Auburn University precinct. APD had had a presence on AU campus since 2004, but they didn’t have a permanent home. Mathews says that opening their own precinct, versus working out of the student union, allowed the police a much more visible presence on campus.

“We had been given a directive to stand up a precinct on the campus, which we had never done before, and so that was an interesting transition into that role,” Mathews said. “It gave us the opportunity to not only have higher visibility but to grow the relationships with the staff and the students at the university.”

Another notable achievement came one year after Mathews took the deputy director of public safety position in 2019. The pandemic hit in 2020 and Mathews once again stepped up to the plate and built a COVID clinic in the old Tuesday Mornings building on Opelika Road. The previous drive-through COVID clinic at East Alabama Health didn’t have adequate space and so Mathews began scouting out new locations. Once they decided on Tuesday Mornings, the new clinic was up and running in just over two weeks.

“It was a big push. And it wasn’t just us, it was a collaborative effort with both of the cities, the County EMA did a lot of work, but also our local partners that we reached out to,” Mathews said. “Everybody pitched in and did their part and really went full speed to try to help get the doors open.”

Now that Mathews has stepped into his new role as Executive Director of Public Safety, he is still looking at innovative new projects for the departments he now leads.

Mathews mentions the new public safety training center that is currently being built on Highway 280, and the new communications tower going up on the south side of town as projects that are currently in the works for public safety departments in Auburn.

But while Mathews looks to Auburn’s future, he knows none of it is possible — including his own promotion — without those, such as Paul Register, who led the way before him.

“I’m very cognizant of everything that has come before me and just really want to build on those traditions of trying to do the community’s work in the most efficient way possible,” he said. “But we always look for new strategies to reach those goals.”

In the meantime, Mathews just wants the public to know that the service departments continue to work for them.

“The support that we give to the city is for the citizens and the visitors of Auburn and we look to engage with them as much as we possibly can,” Mathews said. “If they have any issues or questions or concerns, reach out to us and let us help, because that’s what we’re here for.”

He adds: “We’re members of the community too. We’re not just the police and fire department and emergency managers and that kind of thing. We want people to be very comfortable and confident in the services that we bring to them.”