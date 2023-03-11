The time has come to adjust the clocks again as Alabama “springs forward” with Daylight Saving Time, which begins on Sunday at 2 a.m. and will last until Nov. 5.

With the Sunshine Protection Act being reintroduced in Congress, could this be the last time we have to adjust the clocks?

Alabama Rep. Senator Tommy Tuberville is hoping it will be as he helps to push forward the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make DST permanent for the entire nation.

Tuberville said he joined the effort last year after hearing from Alabama farmers, educators, seniors and health professionals about the positive impacts it would have.

“Alabamians have overwhelmingly expressed their support for the Sunshine Protection Act, and I promised them I’d continue pushing to do away with the outdated practice of adjusting our clocks twice a year,” Tuberville said in a release. “It’s time for America to move forward and stop falling back. Congress should listen to the people and make Daylight Saving Time permanent.”

The Alabama State Legislature passed a bill to permanently implement DST in 2021, but legislation must first be passed at the federal level in order for the state law to take effect, the release said.

Recently, Florida Rep. Senator Marco Rubio reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act after it passed the U.S. Senate by unanimous consent in 2022 but wasn’t brought to the floor for a vote.

Florida U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan (Rep.) also introduced a companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid,” Rubio said in a release. “Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done.”

Joining Tuberville and Rubio in introducing this legislation are Republican and Democrat U.S. Senators from Oklahoma, California, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Minnesota, Florida, Mississippi, Kentucky, Oregon and New Mexico.

“Over the years, I’ve fought and won to extend daylight saving time — adding two months’ worth of sun to the American people’s calendar,” Massachusetts Dem. Senator Ed Markey said in a release. “It’s past time for Congress to broaden its horizons and finally make daylight saving time permanent. With the Sunshine Protection Act, we can shine a light on the darkest days of the year and deliver more sun, more smiles, and brighter skies.”

One main concern about permanent DST is that children would have to go to school in the dark during the winter months as sunrise would be delayed to 8 a.m. or even 9 a.m. in some states. Another concern is that there will be a misalignment between the clock time and the solar time, which effects the circadian rhythm creating a condition called “social jet lag,” according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Currently, there are only two states that don’t participate in the time change, Hawaii and parts of Arizona. Both states regulate on standard time year round.

Hawaii stopped observing the time change in 1967 and Arizona, with the exception of the Navajo Nation, stopped observing the time change in 1968. Both states didn’t see a benefit in adjusting the clocks to add an extra hour of daylight because of their already hot, sunny climates.

Several states are hoping to join Hawaii and Arizona in abandoning the time change that disturbs people’s sleep schedules.

Studies have also linked the time change to spikes in car crashes, an increase in heart problems and negative effects on the human circadian rhythm, which is the body’s internal clock that regulates the timing of alertness, sleepiness and other biological functions.

Scientists believe disruptions to the body clock have been linked to obesity, depression, diabetes, heart problems and other conditions.

“Many Mississippians, especially those in agriculture, agree that ending the disruptive practice of re-setting our clocks would bring public safety improvements, economic benefits, and even mental health benefits to our nation,” Rep. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi said in a release. “I’m proud to again cosponsor the Sunshine Protection Act in an effort to make permanent Daylight Saving Time a reality.”

Oregon Rep. Senator Ron Wyden added in the release: “It’s time to put a stop to the twice-a-year time-change madness. Science and common sense show that more year-round daylight would improve our health, help kids spend a bit more time enjoying outdoor after school activities, and encourage folks to support local businesses while on a sunny stroll in their communities. I’m all in to get the Sunshine Protection Act passed into law at last.”