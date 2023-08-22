The community has been invited to join an annual golf tournament meant to honor William Buechner Jr., the 37-year-old Auburn police officer who was killed in the line of duty in May 2019.

The Auburn Firefighters Association will hold the fifth annual William Buechner Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament Sept. 11 at the Auburn University Club. Proceeds from the event will go into a scholarship fund in Buechner’s name, and the rest going into a trust made for Buechner’s two children.

The event will feature two shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with a four-man scramble format and a 50-team limit. To register, email auburnfirefightersassociation@gmail.com. The registration deadline is Aug 31. The fee will be $600 per team. The organization is also accepting sponsorships and donations with QR codes to donate available on the flyer for the event.

Josh Datnoff is the founder and president of the Auburn Firefighters Association, which was officially incorporated in 2015. Datnoff, along with a combination of off-duty firefighters and police officers from across Auburn and Opelika, joined together to host the first golf tournament to honor Buechner in 2019.

“One of the big things in public safety is to never forget the people that have gone before you. So every year this reminds us about who officer Buechner was, who he was as a person, who he was as a public servant to the community,” Datnoff said. “Just getting together and making sure that we never forget who Will was as a person, who he was as a public servant, and who he was as a family man.”

However, that is not the only reason the Auburn Firefighters Association hosts the event. Since the first tournament in 2019, the organization has been taking the majority of the proceeds left after covering the expenses and placing them in a scholarship fund.

With each year, as attendance has grown, so have the proceeds, and this summer the Auburn Firefighters Association was able to unveil the William Buechner Jr. Public Safety Scholarship Fund. The fund offers four non-renewable scholarships of $1,500 to children of first responders that are graduating high school or about to be first-time college students.

First responders that are eligible include those who have worked or retired as full-time law enforcement officers, firefighters, corrections officers and dispatchers. Applications for the scholarship were opened on May 19, closed on July 31 and winners will be announced annually on Aug. 27.

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from each tournament go toward a trust for Buechner’s two children.

The growth of the tournament’s attendance has been crucial to increasing the funds for the scholarship and the trust, with 36 teams in 2021 and a record 50 teams in 2022. According to Datnoff, there are already 36 teams signed up for the fifth annual tournament and more are coming each day.

Another milestone for this year’s tournament is having its first corporate sponsor—Troy Bank and Trust. The tournament previously had hole sponsors, and Datnoff said the sponsorships have been crucial to the growth of the event.

“The reason that we’re so successful is because of our local sponsors,” Datnoff said. “Troy Bank and Trust, which is a local bank here, they reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we want to get involved. What can we do to help?’”

Datnoff says that is not the only sponsor to reach out about ways to help and the organization still accepts donations and sponsorships through its flyer.

The event will tee-off on Monday, Sept. 11, at 8 a.m. at the Auburn University Club at 1650 Yarbrough Farms Blvd.