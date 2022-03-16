With a trip to Chicago, the Auburn High Marching Band returns to high-profile events in a big way

When the city of Chicago hosted its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year, it had a special guest: the Auburn High Marching Band.

Attending an event of that size had been on the backburner for the high school for more than two years because of COVID-19. Last year, the band was not even allowed to travel to its own away games. Yet Saturday, five days before St. Patrick's Day, there they were in the heart of the Windy City.

“It was very stressful,” said Kyle Brackett, a senior who plays the tuba. “I mean, it's cool to know that it is being live-broadcasted to the rest of the country, but also, it was very stressful. … For those brief moments that you're on TV, those are like, the crucial moments – you want to make sure you know your music.”

On the morning of March 12, all 147 students stationed themselves at Grant Park. In the biting 12-degree weather, each student donned a green beanie bearing the Auburn High logo, souvenirs made by one of the band parents.

“It was a really fun energy,” said Camille Taylor, a sophomore who plays the piccolo. “It was a unique opportunity – we'll probably never get to do something like that again. It's like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing, that as a band student you get to go with all of your friends, and you get to go to this new city.”

The band was the seventh in line to come out, marching three blocks down Columbus Avenue. Their program, comprised of a melody of three songs from the "Titanic" soundtrack, was a culmination of months and months of hard work and memorization.

The songs and presentation were orchestrated by band director Deanna Marshall, an Auburn High alum and percussionist. Marshall has been involved in music since the seventh grade and has spent 14 of her 22 years in teaching at Auburn City Schools.

“When I went to high school, we were the first ever high school band to play at the (College Band Directors National Association) national convention,” Marshall said. “I know not everybody in their band experience has that.”

To give her students a unique experience of their own, Marshall first sent in an application for the parade in the spring of 2021 with high hopes. By the end of the summer, Marshall got word that the band was going to the Windy City and knew it was time to start practicing.

Typically, the marching band would end practices after football season, but this year was different. The band kept practicing until it was time to march in the parade.

“I sat in the basement [nearly] every day during Christmas break and I tried to work on it,” Taylor said. “I’d listen to the recording of it so many times, just to get it in my head. … Just keep playing it over and over again, and eventually it's just kind of like your fingers do it for you.”

Marshall gave unending praise to the parents and support staff that helped make the trip possible, from making beanies to forming chaperone groups to tour the city, and she also expressed her love for her students.

“There wasn’t a dull moment,” she said. “Aside from the performance, where they played amazing … I'm more proud of how they behaved in public … how they talked to other people while we were out in the community and in Chicago. They just represented Auburn and Auburn High School.”

Marshall harped on the role that their fundraising events, included their “Bucks for Band” drive, Coke drives and annual autumn mattress fundraiser, play in making trips like this possible.

“We try and keep (the students') band fees as low as we possibly can,” Marshall said.

On Saturday, the band will present a more than five-hour concert in the AHS Auditorium, starting with the AHS Concert Band at 11 a.m. and ending with the Auburn Junior High School Wind Symphony at 3:45 p.m. In between, the other groups performing include the East Samford School Concert Band, AJHS Jazz Band, AHS Symphonic Band, AJHS Starter Band, AHS Jazz Band, AJHS Concert Band, AHS Wind Symphony, AJHS Symphonic Band and AHS Lab Band.

The event will help raise money for more trips like the one to Chicago. Entry is free of charge.

With continued support such as the kind they have been receiving, Marshall said their long-term goal is to be in the 2025 Macy’s Day Parade, for which applications open years in advance.

“I will apply for that next year and see how that goes,” Marshall said. “And hopefully we'll get chosen to march in the Macy's Day Parade.”

To keep up with the band's progress and performances, visit www.facebook.com/auburnband.parentsassociation/.