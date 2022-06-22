With about 4 months to serve on Auburn Council, Jennifer Stephens plans to 'jump right in'

Jennifer Stephens was sworn in on Tuesday to fill the seat on Auburn City Council vacated by Brett Smith, who moved to Florida to take a new job. Stephens will represent Ward 4 for the remaining four months of Smith’s term.

“I'm excited about just the opportunity to give a voice to the citizens of Ward 4 and to some of the concerns that they may have,” Stephens said after her swearing-in ceremony. “I hope that I can be a voice to the City Council and help to improve our ward to make us the best ward in the city of Auburn.”

Stephens was born and raised in Auburn. Both her family and her extended family all still live here, including several nieces and nephews, whom she says she helped raise as her own. She is a graduate of Troy University and holds a degree in accounting.

“I went through school from kindergarten all the way to high school and did go away for college and then was able to come back here to Auburn, to have my professional career,” she said.

Stephens has worked at Auburn University for 21 years in finance and operations. Prior to that, she worked for Auburn Bank as an internal auditor. She has also worked in real estate in Montgomery. She feels these experiences will be beneficial during her time on Council.

“What's facing the city right now is the approval of their budget,” she said. “So, I think that I can jump right in and help with that process and be able to interpret a lot of that information and give some valid input to that for the citizens of Ward 4.”

Stephens said that the short-term nature of this role was a key factor in her deciding to take it, and she has said she isn't interested in runnning in the August elections for the position’s full four-year term.

“I saw that it was a limited term, and just professionally and personally where I would be in four years, knowing that you have to do that four-year commitment for city council, I just saw this as a great opportunity to give back to the city during this five-month or four-month process.

“I'm just really excited about this opportunity and just hope that I can do a great job. They have me starting tomorrow. Feeding from a firehose is what people say a lot in the business world, but I'm just really excited about this opportunity.”