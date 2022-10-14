With construction of new high school looming, Auburn City Schools considers timing of build against inflation

The Auburn City Schools Board of Education passed an agreement to work with TCU Consulting Services, LLC, of Montgomery during the process of building the second Auburn high school.

ACS has worked with this firm on several projects already including the construction of the current high school building and Creekside Elementary School.

At the board meeting on Tuesday, Ken Upchurch, a managing principal of TCU Consulting, presented a timeline and the details of construction.

Upchurch informed the board members that the current market has been affected by inflation. Prices for materials and labor have risen significantly since the construction of the current high school, which was completed in 2017.

The cost of building the current high school was about $70 million and Upchurch estimates the new high school building will cost about $105 million. ACS said the total cost for the entire project is estimated to be about $139 million.

“We’re very sensitive to the community’s need that both of these projects be very similar and one not being better or worse than the other,” Upchurch said. “I can assure you that inflation of $35 million has nothing to do with the quality. It’s truly just what’s going on in the market today.”

From Feb. 2021 to Feb. 2022, Upchurch said construction prices have gone up about 24.4% on a national average. Projects that have begun in Birmingham, Huntsville and Enterprise in the last four months have cost 45% to 50% more than similar projects that were built in 2020, according to Upchurch.

TCU Consulting has made a schedule that will allow ACS to time the market accordingly and help the school system avoid paying extra.

“If we see that construction prices are stabilizing, going down or going up, we want to be able to react to it,” Upchurch said. “So, we built enough time on the design side of that and then we built enough time on the construction side.”

There will be a two-year timeframe for design work starting in Dec. 2022 and a two-year timeframe for construction, which will begin in April of 2025.

The goal is to finish construction of the new high school by April of 2027.

Daniel Chesser, ACS public relations coordinator, said ACS has full confidence in TCU Consulting to build the second high school and help the school system pay the least amount possible.

“Working with them has been great. I think their quality of work speaks for itself,” Chesser said.