With COVID patients rising and key staff falling ill, EAMC scales back surgeries and patient transfers

“We have at some times been so full in our emergency department that we’ve asked ambulances to divert their services routing patients to other services for care,” she said, adding that the wait time in the emergency department is “up to 24 hours” for a hospital room.

“Our employees and our physicians are working tirelessly to take care of every patient in our facility and anyone who walks through our doors,” Shannon said.

Since Christmas, East Alabama Health officials have been pleading with people experiencing COVID symptoms not to go to their emergency departments for testing, and these pleas have become increasingly urgent.

On Thursday, Shannon increased the intensity of the message.

“We need your help,” she said. “If you begin having mild COVID symptoms just assume you have COVID, you likely do.

“Do not use our emergency department. We are currently overrun, and we do not have the staff to get to you quickly and timely.”

On Wednesday, John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Health, said that about 42% of the hospitalized COVID patients at EAMC are vaccinated, compared to 15-20% during the spread of the Delta variant in late summer.