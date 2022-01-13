With COVID patients rising and key staff falling ill, EAMC scales back surgeries and patient transfers

COVID hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center are rapidly approaching last year’s peaks of 93 on Sept. 4 and 92 on Jan. 13. Meanwhile, the hospital is postponing non-urgent surgeries and suspending patient transfers.
On Thursday, 87 patients were hospitalized with COVID at EAMC, more than eight times the number of COVID-related hospitalizations on Christmas Day, which were 10. COVID hospitalizations have increased by more than 20% since Wednesday and more than 60% since Sunday, according to statistics released by East Alabama Health.
“This level of increase is not sustainable,” said Dr. Ann Shannon, East Alabama Health’s chief of staff, in a video message released Thursday evening on social media.
She said more than 120 employees at the hospital are out due to COVID-19 infection, and that many of them are nurses and “very key support staff in patient care.”
“Our physicians have been asked to only perform urgent or emergent surgeries at this time,” Shannon said.
She said elective surgeries and surgeries that require hospitalization are being postponed.
Shannon said at this time the hospital is not able to accept patient transfers from other facilities, and “this includes patients we normally accept that need critical care, stroke services, psychiatric admissions and traumas.”
“We have at some times been so full in our emergency department that we’ve asked ambulances to divert their services routing patients to other services for care,” she said, adding that the wait time in the emergency department is “up to 24 hours” for a hospital room.
“Our employees and our physicians are working tirelessly to take care of every patient in our facility and anyone who walks through our doors,” Shannon said.
Since Christmas, East Alabama Health officials have been pleading with people experiencing COVID symptoms not to go to their emergency departments for testing, and these pleas have become increasingly urgent.
On Thursday, Shannon increased the intensity of the message.
“We need your help,” she said. “If you begin having mild COVID symptoms just assume you have COVID, you likely do.
“Do not use our emergency department. We are currently overrun, and we do not have the staff to get to you quickly and timely.”
On Wednesday, John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Health, said that about 42% of the hospitalized COVID patients at EAMC are vaccinated, compared to 15-20% during the spread of the Delta variant in late summer.
He said that the current spread of the Omicron variant is having more of an impact on the older population, with about 68% of current patients being age 50 and above.
This is evidence that vaccinated people now need booster shots, Atkinson said.
“While this age group makes up the majority of people who have been vaccinated, most received their doses between January and June of 2021,” Atkinson wrote in an email. “Immunity following the initial doses has been shown to wane after a few months which is why booster shots became available in the fall. Right now, the majority of patients being treated at East Alabama Health have not received a booster shot.”