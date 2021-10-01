With the Tigers in Baton Rouge, pickleball rules the weekend in Opelika

About 300 people representing nine different states have come to Opelika, the self-proclaimed Pickleball Capital of the U.S., to compete in this weekend’s Paddles at the Plex Pickleball Tournament.
Robyn Bridges, vice president of Auburn-Opelika Tourism, said that, based on past tournaments, roughly 250-260 of the 300 participants will be spending the night in the area, with a projected economic impact of $160,000.
That estimate includes approximately $24,000 in food and beverage spending, she said.
Ali Rauch, president and CEO of Opelika Chamber of Commerce, sang the praises of the city’s acclaimed pickleball facilities at the Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center. “The state-of-the-art pickleball complex that we have is truly monumental in terms of economic impact,” she said. “I know with certainty that local business owners are grateful and appreciative of having those additional shoppers and diners in town, especially during the pandemic.”
Opelika Parks and Recreation opened the tournament on Thursday, and it will end on Sunday.
Sam Bailey, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Opelika, said people from all over the country come to Opelika to play pickleball whether there’s a tournament or not.
“The other day we had a player from Wisconsin, last weekend we had a guy from Oregon and during the last tournament we had a couple from California,” he said. “Rarely a week goes by where I don’t have a phone call from somewhere else in the United States asking about our facility.”
He said he gets calls from around the nation, including Las Vegas, Miami, and New York, about the cost of building covered courts, who built it and if it was worth building.
“We really do have something not many people have,” Bailey said.
Patricia Sebastian and Pam Koon, sisters from Atlanta and Columbus, Ga., respectively, teamed up together for doubles in this weekend’s tournament.
“We enjoy playing together because this is about the only time we see each other,” Sebastian said. “We really love it!”
Koon heard about the Opelika courts when they were in the process of being built and told her sister they needed to get together in Opelika and play, so they did.
Sebastian has a tennis background, which made for an easy transition to pickleball. “You’ll get addicted,” she said. “Once you start, you won’t want to stop.”
“We don’t have anything like this in Columbus,” Koon said. “This is a wonderful facility and the people are so nice here.”
Rhonda Lonza was introduced to pickleball about five years ago when she moved to Opelika. She said the thing she likes most about pickleball is that anyone can play the game. This weekend’s matches are divided by level and by age groups.
“It’s a very addicting and fun sport that is not as stressful on your joints as tennis can be,” Lonza said.
Chris Welch is part of a group of pickleball players from Huntsville who come to Opelika for tournaments.
“Everybody in pickleball knows about this facility. It’s run well and is a great facility for an up and coming sport,” said Welch, 65. “I’m envious. I wish Huntsville would do something like what Opelika has done.”
Welch said he looks forward to coming to Opelika, touring the historic district, and eating at the Irish Bred Pub.
Janel McGinley and Dawn Radnitz are a doubles team competing together for the second time, and they have already won gold in their division.
McGinley, also a tennis player, calls the Opelika facility “the best of the best,” and her doubles partner agrees.
“It’s the best because it’s covered, you can play in any weather, the people are awesome, and the tournaments run like clockwork,” Radnitz said. “We’re looking forward to having the extra courts they’re building.”
The Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of building 12 more covered courts, which Bailey said will allow them to host national tournaments bringing between 600 and 700 people to town. Having more courts also means he won’t have to turn away players because the tournament filled up.
“It’s a big boost to our economy and we enjoy having these players as guests of Opelika,” Bailey said. “From our standpoint that’s what it’s all about.”
Gary Fuller, mayor of Opelika, calls Paddles at the Plex “a big plus for our local economy,” and said he’s looking forward to adding more out-of-town players in future tournaments.
“A lot of these folks who are here have come before and some have told me that they have such a good time in Opelika that they love coming back,” he said.