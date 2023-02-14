On Sunday morning, a car crashed into the front of a fire station in Marvin on Highway 51, injuring one person and causing massive damage to both the building and the vehicle. The fire station is administered by the Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department.

Beauregard FD was dispatched to find a driver had collided into their station. A single vehicle was reported to have struck the front of the building.

According to Lee County Sherriff Jay Jones, officials found a female driver trapped in the vehicle upon collision with the building. A door had to be cut off the vehicle so the driver could be rescued. The driver was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital for injuries.

“We were alerted to the fact and responded and of course found that the station had been damaged,” Jones told Opelika-Auburn News. “It hit one of the bay doors of the fire station also causing significant damage, structural, to the building itself. The station is down or out of service until they can fix it.”

The accident is currently under investigation by ALEA. No other information is available at this time.